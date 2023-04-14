Government divulges vision for superannuation

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones has detailed a three-pronged approach to superannuation reform that will forge national consensus, shift the focus from savings to retirement income, and elevate service standards for major financial institutions.

At an Industry Super Australia (ISA) pre-budget event, Jones said that the government wants to form a national consensus regarding a clear objective for the Australian superannuation system. His comments come after the release of a draft objective for superannuation which aims to preserve savings to deliver income for a dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way.

Jones also emphasised the government's push to transform retirement savings into retirement income.

"We've got to move from a system that's about saving money to ensuring that we provide the retirement income that people need," Jones said.

"I don't think anyone can argue that we've got that piece of the puzzle right at the moment."

Finally, Jones relayed the importance of providing excellent service in the superannuation industry, comparing it to other major financial institutions.

"Superannuation is no longer a cottage industry, if it ever was one," Jones said.

"We're going to ensure that Australians are getting that level of service from their superannuation funds, otherwise, they'll mark you down."

Unpaid superannuation

The government is actively working to address the issue of unpaid superannuation, which is estimated to affect nearly three million Australians, amounting to $5 billion annually. According to ISA analysis, these individuals are "short-changed" on average by $1700 per year.

Addressing the issue of unpaid superannuation, Jones said granting employees access to unpaid superannuation through tribunals or small claims processes is a step in the right direction. The government is also tasking the ATO with improving the collection of unpaid super, and discussions are ongoing regarding the concept of payday super. While Jones confirmed that the ATO will be set targets for recovering unpaid super, he didn't specify a timeline.

In the context of these efforts, ISA has previously urged politicians to end the "unpaid super scourge" by mandating that superannuation payments align with wages.

"Aligning super payments with wages will make it easier to keep track of payments and stop dodgy bosses gaining an unfair commercial advantage against competitors," ISA said.

Jones disclosed that the government is currently considering "payday super" and hasn't ruled it out and this point in time. Additionally, he said that the government aims to make a "significant" and "meaningful" improvement in unpaid superannuation during its term.

"We're taking this issue very seriously, not only do we want to ensure that superannuation once unpaid is able to be collected, we [the government] also want to ensure that less of it gets unpaid in the first place," he said.

Superannuation and nation building

Jones tackled apprehensions around the utilisation of super funds for nation building projects, stressing that if a venture doesn't yield an attractive return and fails to be in members' financial interests, it shouldn't be pursued. However, if a project aligns with the national interest and can provide a great return for investors, it makes sense for the government to partner with superannuation funds.

"Why wouldn't we want to partner up with superannuation funds to get a great outcome in the national interest and a great return for members; we think we're nuts if we don't do that," Jones said.

Although some collaboration between the government and superannuation funds has occurred organically, with many Australian ports, airports, roads and railways owned by these funds, there's still room for improvement, he said.

The government is exploring opportunities to elevate this co-operation to another level, he added.

Jones highlighted that superannuation fund representatives from various countries, like Canada, Denmark, and Singapore, are actively seeking to invest in Australia's infrastructure, housing, commercial property, and healthcare sectors.

In response, he remarked, "It's a bit weird, isn't it? If we're [the government] partnering up with the superannuation funds of workers in other countries to deliver projects of a social benefit, but we're not doing it with our own citizens superannuation funds."

Some members of the opposition, including shadow treasurer Angus Taylor have expressed concerns about mandates such as nation building.

Earlier this year, Taylor criticised the concept, stating that it missed the fundamental purpose of superannuation, which is to take pressure off the budget, not supplement it.

"When the treasurer argues that superannuation should be used for nation building, he doesn't just misunderstand that it's not his money, he fundamentally misunderstands how the economy works," Taylor said.

"Arguments that super is not doing enough, by delivering returns to your members, are Trojan horses for directing you to fund areas the government of the day determines are priorities.

"Superannuation is Australians' money. It's not a piggy bank to be spent or taxed to fill budget holes."

Quashing these concerns, Jones reinforced the legal obligations of trustees in the superannuation industry to act in members' best financial interests.

"Trustees have a legal obligation to ensure that the investments they make are in the best financial interests of their members. All the public interests that a project might have in the world, if it doesn't stack up for a fund's best financial interest, trustees are not going to give it the tick," he said.

"But people who have malevolent interests in relation to superannuation might twist the truth of it."

Financial advice and superannuation

In terms of financial advice and superannuation, the government is yet to decide whether it will adopt the Quality of Advice Review recommendation for a modified 'good advice' duty requiring personal advice to be both 'fit for purpose' and 'good'.

However, with just 16,000 financial advisers and five million Australians at or approaching retirement, there is a growing supply-demand disparity that needs to be addressed. Of note, according to Rainmaker Information's breakdown of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, financial adviser numbers are at their lowest in almost two decades, with a net 3250 (17.3%) exiting the sector last year.

In light of dwindling adviser numbers, Jones stated the importance of finding a way to better deliver information and advice to members approaching retirement.

While the Retirement Income Covenant has put in place an obligation for funds to implement a strategy for members in the retirement phase, new obstacles have also arisen that limit funds' ability to full this obligation, Jones commented.

"I'm keen on squaring that off," he said.