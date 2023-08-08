Government cracks down following PwC scandal

Tax agents found evading laws could face over $780 million in penalties following the ongoing fallout of the PwC scandal.

In what's being called the biggest crackdown on tax agent misconduct in Australian history, the government has bumped up fines for advisers and firms that endorse tax exploitation schemes by 100%.

As part of government reforms that aim to strengthen the industry and hold it accountable, penalties will jump from $7.8 million to over $780 million.

In a statement, government said the new package looks to bolster the integrity of the tax system, further empower regulators, and strengthen current frameworks so they are fit for purpose.

"We're cracking down on misconduct to rebuild people's faith in the systems and structures that keep our tax system and capital markets strong," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a joint statement with the finance minister, attorney general and assistant treasurer.

"We're also cracking down on the scourge of multinational tax avoidance and making sure multinationals pay their fair share of tax in Australia.

"By increasing penalties, giving regulators stronger teeth to investigate and prosecute perpetrators and boosting transparency, collaboration and coordination within government, we are acting to restore public confidence and help prevent this from happening again."

The government said it will expand tax promoter penalty laws so they're easier for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to apply to advisers and firms who promote tax avoidance.

It will also increase the time limit for the ATO to bring Federal Court proceedings on promoter penalties from four years to six years after the conduct occurred.

Further, it explained limitations in tax secrecy laws would be removed following barriers to regulators acting in response to PwC's breach of confidence.

The ATO and Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) will have the freedom to refer ethical misconduct by advisers, including but not limited to confidentiality breaches, to professional associations for disciplinary action.

Going forward, whistleblowers providing evidence to the TPB regarding tax agent misconduct will be protected.

The TPB will also now have up to 24 months to complete complex investigations and its public register of practitioners will be improved so that people have more transparency over agent and firm misconduct.

"Legislation to strengthen the integrity of our tax system and increase the powers of regulators will be introduced this year, with consultation on the reforms beginning shortly," the joint statement added.

"The strong and substantial action we're taking today builds on the work already underway to improve government processes in the wake of the PwC tax leaks scandal."