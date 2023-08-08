Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Government cracks down following PwC scandal

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 8 AUG 2023   12:37PM

Tax agents found evading laws could face over $780 million in penalties following the ongoing fallout of the PwC scandal.

In what's being called the biggest crackdown on tax agent misconduct in Australian history, the government has bumped up fines for advisers and firms that endorse tax exploitation schemes by 100%.

As part of government reforms that aim to strengthen the industry and hold it accountable, penalties will jump from $7.8 million to over $780 million.

In a statement, government said the new package looks to bolster the integrity of the tax system, further empower regulators, and strengthen current frameworks so they are fit for purpose.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"We're cracking down on misconduct to rebuild people's faith in the systems and structures that keep our tax system and capital markets strong," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a joint statement with the finance minister, attorney general and assistant treasurer.

"We're also cracking down on the scourge of multinational tax avoidance and making sure multinationals pay their fair share of tax in Australia.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"By increasing penalties, giving regulators stronger teeth to investigate and prosecute perpetrators and boosting transparency, collaboration and coordination within government, we are acting to restore public confidence and help prevent this from happening again."

The government said it will expand tax promoter penalty laws so they're easier for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to apply to advisers and firms who promote tax avoidance.

It will also increase the time limit for the ATO to bring Federal Court proceedings on promoter penalties from four years to six years after the conduct occurred.

Further, it explained limitations in tax secrecy laws would be removed following barriers to regulators acting in response to PwC's breach of confidence.

The ATO and Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) will have the freedom to refer ethical misconduct by advisers, including but not limited to confidentiality breaches, to professional associations for disciplinary action.

Going forward, whistleblowers providing evidence to the TPB regarding tax agent misconduct will be protected.

The TPB will also now have up to 24 months to complete complex investigations and its public register of practitioners will be improved so that people have more transparency over agent and firm misconduct.

"Legislation to strengthen the integrity of our tax system and increase the powers of regulators will be introduced this year, with consultation on the reforms beginning shortly," the joint statement added.

"The strong and substantial action we're taking today builds on the work already underway to improve government processes in the wake of the PwC tax leaks scandal."

Read more: ATOAustralian Taxation OfficeTax Practitioners BoardTreasurer Jim Chalmers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Michele Bullock to be next RBA governor
RBA deputy governor joins Westpac
Allegro unveils PwC entity as Scyne Advisory
SMSFs brace for more reforms: Expert
Super gender balance gap increases
Cheques to wind down by 2030: Chalmers
TPB grilled over handling of PwC scandal
HESTA pushes for gig worker super entitlements
Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies
Treasury hands PwC tax scandal to AFP

Editor's Choice

Sequoia hires chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former chief distribution officer at Praemium is starting a new gig with Sequoia Financial Group, alongside two other new hires from ASIC and WT Financial Group.

Blackwattle selects Apex Group for administration

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Blackwattle Investment Partners has selected Apex Group as the administrator amid the launch of its first four funds.

Northern Trust appoints APAC head of global fund services

CHLOE WALKER
Northern Trust has named Caroline Higgins as its head of global fund services (GFS) Asia Pacific.

Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reforms

KARREN VERGARA
The $2.7 trillion managed investment scheme industry is set for a shakeup as a new review is proposing changes that include amending financial thresholds, and liquidity and insolvency requirements.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.