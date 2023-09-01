Newspaper icon
Government consults on superannuation objective laws

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 1 SEP 2023   12:30PM

The federal government is consulting on proposed superannuation legislation that will enshrine an objective to "preserve savings to deliver income for a dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way."

The Superannuation (Objective) Bill 2023 seeks to formalise a "shared purpose" for Australia's superannuation system. The bill stipulates that policy makers must assess future superannuation legislation against this set objective and incorporate compatibility statements in all related Commonwealth bills and regulations.

"Legislating an objective of superannuation will provide stability and confidence to policy makers, regulators, industry, and the community, that changes to superannuation policy will be aligned with the purpose of the superannuation system," the draft bill said.

"It will also ensure members and funds have more certainty over any future changes to the superannuation system throughout both the accumulation and retirement phases."

According to Treasury, the objective won't affect existing trustee obligations or how members money can be invested. Instead, it serves as a reminder, underscoring trustees' role in supporting members throughout their careers and into retirement.

Earlier this year, following its election commitment, the government first initiated a public consultation to gather input on the objective of superannuation. The consultation sought feedback on the benefits, phrasing, and implementation of an objective, garnering over 150 submissions.

At the time assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said: "Despite its central role in the retirement income system, there is no agreed objective of superannuation, legislated or elsewhere, to serve as a guide for policy makers, government, regulators, industry, and the wider community. We need to change that."

Jones, who is also minister for financial services, added: "Legislating an objective for super - a Labor commitment at the last election - will give confidence to the super industry and peace of mind to Australian workers that we'll do everything we can to safeguard their savings to deliver income in retirement. Given the increasing number of Australians entering retirement age, there needs to be a greater focus on how our world-class superannuation system is delivering strong retirement outcomes."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, several industry bodies like Association of Superannuation Funds Australia (ASFA) strongly endorsed the government's proposed superannuation objective, heralding it as an inflection point in the evolution of Australia's "world-class" retirement income system.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy, who recently announced his departure, said: "The proposed objective places preservation, retirement income, equity, sustainability and a dignified retirement at the heart of superannuation policy while recognising the ongoing role of the Age Pension."

"This objective offers a retirement aspiration which is fit for purpose, and worthy of our commitment to a future where all Australians can face into retirement with confidence."

The Financial Services Council (FSC) also welcomed the government's consultation on a proposed definition and objective for the super system.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The FSC supports the government's commitment to legislate an objective for the superannuation system as a priority and recognises the final objective must reflect the expectations and aspirations of everyday Australians."

"An objective of superannuation will help drive the focus of policy reform to address systemic issues, such as including superannuation contributions on government paid parental leave to help close the gender gap."

The government is seeking feedback on the draft bill, including legislation, consequential and transitional provisions, and explanatory materials, until September 29.

Read more: SuperannuationASFAAge PensionBlake BriggsFinancial Services CouncilFinancial StandardLaborMartin FahyStephen JonesTreasury
SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

