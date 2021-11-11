Government advances adviser levy drop

The federal government is forging ahead with slashing the financial adviser levy by more than a third for those that provide retail advice.

Corporate watchdog ASIC today updated its 2020-21 Cost Recovery Implementation Statement, which lays out how much it recovers from the superannuation, life insurance and financial services sectors it regulates.

Licensees that provide personal advice to retail clients will pay a fixed $1500 plus $1142 per adviser, a whopping 36% drop on the variable amount of $3138 based on earlier estimates.

The new levy of $25.8 million is split among 2934 AFS licensees with 18,750 advisers.

For advisers who provide retail advice for products that are not relevant financial products, their levy remains the same at $1.761 million based on 625 entities or $2817.

The levies for licensees that provide general advice only and those that provide personal advice to wholesale clients only remains as is.

In total, the advice sector will pay ASIC $72.25 million in FY21, down from $76.13 million it announced in July (these include additional statutory levies).

The investment management, superannuation and related services sector will pay $61.16 million, while insurers will pay $24.7 million.

The federal government flagged the adviser levy decrease in August, following pressure from the advice industry, which has been forced to fork out significant amounts as droves of advisers exit the profession.

Rainmaker's latest Financial adviser report reveals an 11% year-on-year drop in the adviser population, taking the total figure back to July 2015 levels of 19,238.

"The freeze in the per adviser levy will provide financial advisers with the certainty they need over the next two years to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 and further regulatory reforms making their way through the Parliament, including the introduction of a Single Disciplinary Body and a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort," treasurer Josh Frydenberg and senator Jane Hume said at the time.