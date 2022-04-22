Gordon Brothers receives financing from CPP Investments

Gordon Brothers receives financing from CPP InvestmentsBY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR | FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022 12:00PM
Read more: Gordon Brothers, CPP Investments, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Gordon Brothers has had a US $300 million cash injection from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).
The new financing brings the capital base for Gordon Brothers to more than $1 billion.
The advisory, restructuring and investments firm said the new financing will fuel growth of the firm's capital offerings, which generated over US $700 million in originations in 2021.
"This new investment marks an important milestone in Gordon Brothers' evolution and builds on our partnership with Stone Point Capital," Gordon Brothers chief executive Ken Frieze said.
"We look forward to welcoming CPP Investments as we accelerate the growth of our lending, sale leasebacks and investments globally."
Andrew Edgell, global head of credit investments for CPP Investments, explained why the pension plan viewed Gordon Brothers as a valuable partner.
"We are impressed by how the Gordon Brothers' global platform uniquely leverages deep appraisal and disposition expertise combined with disciplined underwriting to support businesses undergoing transformation," he said.
"This new relationship with Gordon Brothers broadens our access to the asset-based lending space as we continue to build a diversified portfolio of credit assets."
Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing corporate transformations.
The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Westpac giving away BT super business
Pension fund pushes for independent chair at Berkshire Hathaway
Aussies place 17th for crypto profits
Wayne Swan joins AIST board
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA