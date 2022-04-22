Newspaper icon
Gordon Brothers receives financing from CPP Investments

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022   12:00PM

Gordon Brothers has had a US $300 million cash injection from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

The new financing brings the capital base for Gordon Brothers to more than $1 billion.

The advisory, restructuring and investments firm said the new financing will fuel growth of the firm's capital offerings, which generated over US $700 million in originations in 2021.

"This new investment marks an important milestone in Gordon Brothers' evolution and builds on our partnership with Stone Point Capital," Gordon Brothers chief executive Ken Frieze said.

"We look forward to welcoming CPP Investments as we accelerate the growth of our lending, sale leasebacks and investments globally."

Andrew Edgell, global head of credit investments for CPP Investments, explained why the pension plan viewed Gordon Brothers as a valuable partner.

"We are impressed by how the Gordon Brothers' global platform uniquely leverages deep appraisal and disposition expertise combined with disciplined underwriting to support businesses undergoing transformation," he said.

"This new relationship with Gordon Brothers broadens our access to the asset-based lending space as we continue to build a diversified portfolio of credit assets."

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing corporate transformations.

The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions.

