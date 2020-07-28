NEWS
Goldman chief faces backlash over DJ set
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUL 2020   12:24PM

The chief executive of Goldman Sachs has copped criticism after he performed a DJ set to a crowd of over 2000 people in the Hamptons, as cases of COVID-19 in the US near 4.3 million.

David Solomon, or DJ D-Sol, opened for electronic duo The Chainsmokers at a "drive-in" concert in the Hamptons on July 25.

Punters coughed up $1745 to $34,900 (US$1250 to US$25,000) for a ticket, with funds going to charities No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children's Medical Fund of New York.

Although attendees were subject to temperature checks and were provided masks and hand sanitiser, videos of the concert show event goers flouting social distancing rules, many without masks, to dance front of stage.

In a tweet, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said videos from the event show "egregious social distancing violations".

"I am appalled," he tweeted.

"The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal and reckless endangerment of public health."

In New York alone, there have been nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 2500 deaths.

It comes as Goldman Sachs reaches a US$2.5 billion deal with the Malaysian government over allegations it had helped former prime minister Najib Razak steal over RM 2.67 billion (~$880 million) from the country's sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

By accepting the deal, the Malaysian government has agreed to drop charges against the bank and will cease civil proceedings against 17 of the Goldman Sachs' current and former directors.

Investment strategies need to change: GSFM
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
A number of factors have contributed to the current economic uncertainty, and investment strategies need to adapt to the 'new normal', according to GSFM and its fund manager partners Payden & Rygel, Munro Partners and Redpoint Investment Management.
SMSFA, FSC call for infrastructure investment access
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:42AM
The SMSF Association and the Financial Services Council (FSC) are calling for self-managed super funds to have access to unitised, liquid infrastructure investments as a way of generating economic growth.
Aussie investors unhappy with pandemic performance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:39AM
Australian investors are considerably more dissatisfied with portfolio performance than their global peers, according to bfinance's mid-year Asset Owner Survey.
Garry Laurence to depart Perpetual
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Perpetual Investment Management is handing over Garry Laurence-led global shares strategies to the investors at its US acquisition Barrow Hanley.
