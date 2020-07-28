Goldman chief faces backlash over DJ set

The chief executive of Goldman Sachs has copped criticism after he performed a DJ set to a crowd of over 2000 people in the Hamptons, as cases of COVID-19 in the US near 4.3 million.

David Solomon, or DJ D-Sol, opened for electronic duo The Chainsmokers at a "drive-in" concert in the Hamptons on July 25.

Punters coughed up $1745 to $34,900 (US$1250 to US$25,000) for a ticket, with funds going to charities No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children's Medical Fund of New York.

Although attendees were subject to temperature checks and were provided masks and hand sanitiser, videos of the concert show event goers flouting social distancing rules, many without masks, to dance front of stage.

In a tweet, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said videos from the event show "egregious social distancing violations".

"I am appalled," he tweeted.

"The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal and reckless endangerment of public health."

In New York alone, there have been nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 2500 deaths.

It comes as Goldman Sachs reaches a US$2.5 billion deal with the Malaysian government over allegations it had helped former prime minister Najib Razak steal over RM 2.67 billion (~$880 million) from the country's sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

By accepting the deal, the Malaysian government has agreed to drop charges against the bank and will cease civil proceedings against 17 of the Goldman Sachs' current and former directors.