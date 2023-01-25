Global X to launch Covered Call ETFs

Global X will soon roll out the local market's first fully systematic, index tracking covered call products.

To be launched on the ASX, the three new strategies are intended to provide investors with income at a time when both equity and bond markets are challenged.

The products are the Global X S&P/ASX 200 Covered Call ETF (AYLD), the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (UYLD), and the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). Both QYLD and UYLD track two of Global X's most successful US offerings, the US$6.6 billion QYLD.US and US$2.2 billion XYLD.US.

QYLD and UYLD will pay monthly distributions and AYLD will pay quarterly.

Global X said covered call strategies play a core role in income portfolios, providing enhanced yields. They also offer diversification benefits which helps mitigate downturns while maintaining exposure and potentially profiting as options premiums creep higher.

"Income focused investors tend to look at certain areas of the market for higher yields which can lead to overexposure to a handful of specific sectors. Whilst this can lead to higher distributions, it also leads to increased sector and company specific risks. Our new covered call range will allow investors to diversify their income streams by investing across the broad markets of the ASX 200, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100," Global X said.

Investors in all three ETFs will receive multiple income streams from within the fund, it added, with all underlying dividends and franking included with the options premium in distributions.

"Few strategies have thrived in the recent volatility, but covered calls look to be well positioned," Global X said.

"Covered call strategies limit upside potential in high growth markets but generate income through the premiums received on option writing. As option premiums rise in volatile markets, covered call strategies can deliver strong returns in choppy or sideways markets. In a falling market, these premiums also help cushion the downturn and offset some of the stock's decline."

Global X offers a range of covered call ETFs in the US, including products focused on healthcare, information technology and financials.