Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Global X launches global carbon ETF

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 DEC 2022   12:28PM

The Global X global carbon ETF (GCO2) tracks the ICE Global Carbon Futures Index to provide access to the world's largest carbon markets.

This includes the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Western Climate Initiative (California cap and trade program) and the UK Emissions Trading Scheme.

The fund is the fourth product launched by Global X ETFs Australia, following the recent launch of its uranium ETF (ATOM) just a week ago.

Commenting on the launch of GC02, Global X head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said that international political pressure, capital expenditure and built-in supply declines will contribute to the growing investment case for carbon allowances.

"We are witnessing a watershed moment as investors seek out climate-focused investment opportunities, but do not want to compromise on potential returns," he said.

"GCO2 is an innovative way to leverage the global transition to net-zero, which has significant tailwinds, thanks to government backed climate change targets."

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

In addition to the launch, Global X is committing 10% of GCO2's annual management fees towards the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor 'Plant-a-Tree' program, which is creating a green corridor to reconnect coastal regions with drier inland habitats.

Trees will be planted in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region, which is importantly one of only 36 biodiversity hotspots in the world.

Hannon said: "Global X is supporting the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor 'Plant-a-Tree' program because we understand how important climate-related issues are for investors and this is our way of acknowledging the fight against climate change is a community effort."

Read more: Global XBlair Hannon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Global X launches uranium ETF
Global X launches copper miners ETF
Aussie income equities fare well amid turmoil
New ETF to invest in green metal producers
Global X drops management fees
ETF Securities becomes Global X ETFs
Mirae, Global X acquire ETF Securities
Global X adds to local team
Mirae to launch local ETF suite
BetaShares shareholder buys $13 billion fund manager

Editor's Choice

Aviva appoints head of real assets

ELIZABETH FRY
Aviva Investors hires a head of real assets research which the firms local head says will benefit Australians looking to invest in Europe.

Apollo increases Challenger stake

ANDREW MCKEAN
Apollo Global Management has taken a further stake in Challenger, it now has 19.1% voting power in the ASX-listed investment manager.

Global X launches global carbon ETF

CHLOE WALKER
The Global X global carbon ETF (GCO2) tracks the ICE Global Carbon Futures Index to provide access to the world's largest carbon markets.

FPA, AFA merger talks continue

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The proposed merger between the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has entered into the second round of member consultation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.