Global X launches global carbon ETF

The Global X global carbon ETF (GCO2) tracks the ICE Global Carbon Futures Index to provide access to the world's largest carbon markets.

This includes the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Western Climate Initiative (California cap and trade program) and the UK Emissions Trading Scheme.

The fund is the fourth product launched by Global X ETFs Australia, following the recent launch of its uranium ETF (ATOM) just a week ago.

Commenting on the launch of GC02, Global X head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said that international political pressure, capital expenditure and built-in supply declines will contribute to the growing investment case for carbon allowances.

"We are witnessing a watershed moment as investors seek out climate-focused investment opportunities, but do not want to compromise on potential returns," he said.

"GCO2 is an innovative way to leverage the global transition to net-zero, which has significant tailwinds, thanks to government backed climate change targets."

In addition to the launch, Global X is committing 10% of GCO2's annual management fees towards the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor 'Plant-a-Tree' program, which is creating a green corridor to reconnect coastal regions with drier inland habitats.

Trees will be planted in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region, which is importantly one of only 36 biodiversity hotspots in the world.

Hannon said: "Global X is supporting the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor 'Plant-a-Tree' program because we understand how important climate-related issues are for investors and this is our way of acknowledging the fight against climate change is a community effort."