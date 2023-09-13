Newspaper icon
Global X launches cybersecurity ETF

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 SEP 2023   12:04PM

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUGG) invests in the rapidly growing cybersecurity industry, with a management fee of 0.47% per annum.

BUGG tracks the Indxx Cybersecurity Index, targeting companies that derive more than half of their revenue from cybersecurity activities, including the development and management of security systems preventing cyberattacks to applications, computers, and mobile devices.

Some of these companies include Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike.

Global X ETFs chief executive Evan Metcalf said that as the world relies heavily on digital ecosystems, increased investment in cybersecurity is vital.

"BUGG invests in a well-diversified portfolio of companies that have the potential to generate significant value for investors by being at the forefront of cybersecurity," Metcalf said.

"We are proud to bring this very important thematic ETF to Australian investors.

"Australians have seen firsthand during the major Medibank and Optus data breaches how devastating cyberattacks, and hacking can be."

Globally, there is heightened focus on identifying and managing these risks by organisations, with spending on cybersecurity solutions and services expected to reach about $335 billion in 2023, up 12.1% from last year.

Global X ETFs head of thematic solutions Scott Helfstein said cybersecurity is a global issue, but domestic opportunities for exposure to this important theme are limited in many markets as is the case for Australian investors, so geographically diversifying is vital.

"There is very little overlap between BUGG and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, with only five companies appearing in the three indices," he said.

"All of which are less than 0.6% of the total index weighting - meaning many investors are likely missing out on growth of the cybersecurity industry if they are only exposed to broad US indices, even if it is tech-heavy like the Nasdaq."

BUGG can be used by investors in their portfolio as a pure-play thematic tilt towards this important megatrend, which is expected to rapidly develop over the coming years as investment in the space accelerates, Helfstein added.

"Cybersecurity is an important thematic which will continue to grow as cyberthreats become more prolific, alongside the development of more advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud," he said.

BUGG represents the 35th listed ETF from Global X. Global X now has more than $6 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Just yesterday, two senior executives leading distribution and investment strategy respectively exited Global X amid a local restructure.

Global X head of distribution Kanish Chugh was made redundant just shy of 10 years of tenure. Meanwhile, head of investment strategy Blair Hannon left the role on September 1 after 18 months.

