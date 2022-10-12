Global X drops management fees

Global X drops management feesBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 12 OCT 2022 12:29PM
To provide investors with more cost-effective access to the US fixed income market, Global X ETFs Australia has reduced the management fees of two ETFs.
Specifically, the management fee for Global X US Treasury Bond ETF (Currency Hedged) has been lowered from 0.3% to 0.2% and the management fee for Global X USD High Yield Bond ETF (Currency Hedged) has been lowered from 0.55% to 0.4%.
Global X ETFs Australia chief executive Evan Metcalf says the fee reductions are part of a wider review of the products in Global X's fund range.
"We are determined to offer our clients cost-efficient access to tactical and strategic solutions," he said.
Metcalf added that while he understands fixed income markets are difficult globally, given the toll inflation and coordinated central banks rate action is taking on markets and the broader economy, he still sees opportunities.
The Global X US Treasury Bond ETF (Currency Hedged) tracks the iBoxx $ Treasuries Total Return Index, hedged into Australian dollars. The market for US government debt is the deepest and most liquid of any type of financial instrument, with more than US$23 trillion of outstanding Treasuries.
"Despite the scale of this market, Australian retail investors had no access to a pure play investment in US Treasuries until the Global X ETF was launched in July," Metcalf said.
Meanwhile, the Global X USD High Yield Bond ETF (Currency Hedged) tracks the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index, hedged into Australia dollars and provides access to the attractive yields on offer in the sub-investment grade segment of the global bond market.
There have recently been calls that inflation may be nearing or at its peak, creating opportunities to start allocating back to fixed income.
"At the same time, the US Fed is maintaining its hawkish stance on rate increases and is steadfast on curbing inflation," Metcalf said.
"We see this presenting potential market dislocations which our investors can leverage."
