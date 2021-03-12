Global net zero framework launched

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change has launched the Net Zero Investment Framework, providing institutional investors with a guide to implementing a net-zero investment strategy.

Building on the IIGCC's existing body of work, the framework is to be rolled out across the globe to serve as the basis for investors worldwide to implement their net zero strategies.

The framework includes setting regular targets for direct and indirect reduction of emissions, disclosure recommendations, and ensuring all assets are net zero or working towards it by 2040 at the latest. It also provides tools for improving alignments via strategic asset allocation and how to approach different asset classes.

A further 22 asset owners used the publication of the framework to commit to achieving net-zero by 2050 or prior. This brings the total number of investors already using the framework to 37, IIGCC said, most of which also participated in its development. They are also part of a wider group of 110 investors representing US$33 trillion.

Scottish Widows, New York State Common Retirement Fund, the Church of England Pensions Board, PensionDanmark, AP2, Lloyds Banking Group Pensions Trustees, Nest Corporation, AXA Investment Managers, DWS, Aberdeen Standard Investments, PIMCO, Jupiter Asset Management, Robeco and Fidelity International are among those using the framework.

"The global investment community has been called on to play its part in the transition to net zero - and it is answering that call," IIGCC chief executive Stephanie Pfeifer said.

"Commitments are vital, but only meaningful for the long-term when realised. The net zero transition itself requires an ongoing transition from making commitments to delivering impact. The Net Zero Investment Framework, developed with and for investors, is a blueprint for action that will enable and support investors in reaching these goals."

In a written foreword for the guide, Prince Charles said he hopes large investors will publish their plans for net zero in detail.

"The global firepower of institutional investors must be harnessed and directed towards a net zero future," he said.