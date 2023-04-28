Newspaper icon
Global investors look to strike gold: Study

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 28 APR 2023   12:34PM

As the price of metal goes up, professional investors around the world are set to boost allocations to gold and gold miners, according to new research by mining company Tresor Gold.

The research collated last year, surveyed investors responsible for $307.5 billion assets under management across pension funds, private equity and venture capital firms, family offices and sovereign wealth funds.

It found 93% of investors expect direct investments in gold to increase over the next 18 months, with 9% predicting dramatic increases.

Just over 60% of respondents predict the price of gold will be 5% or more higher at the end of 2023 compared with last year, with 70% predicting the price will be more than $2150 compared with around $2000 when the research was carried out.

Time to buy smaller companies?

Around 15% say the price will exceed $2500.

Most respondents (76%) said the key reason for increased allocations to gold and gold miners is growing concern about an international banking crisis. In fact, 60% saw gold's role as a hedge against inflation among their top four reasons for increasing allocations.

Finally, 60% said that gold and gold mining stocks should make up 6% or higher of core holdings by professional investors.

Tresor Gold chief executive Tony Lawson said the recent rally in gold prices is expected to continue in the medium term, as various investors such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, private equity and venture capital firms, as well as family offices, are increasing their allocations due to price optimism.

"This surge in demand for gold is a response to growing concerns about a potential global banking crisis, emphasising the traditional role of gold and gold mining as a safe haven against inflation and recession fears," he said.

Respondents resided in Canada, Australia, US, UAE, France, Germany, Switzerland, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

