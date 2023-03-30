Newspaper icon
Investment
Global crypto platform expands to Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAR 2023   12:07PM

Global cryptocurrency platform OKX has revealed plans to establish an Australian office.

According to CoinMarketCap data, OKX ranks as the seventh largest cryptocurrency spot exchange and third largest crypto derivatives trading platform, by trading volume.

OKX chief marketing officer Haider Rafique said the Seychelles-based exchange always had an ambition to expand globally, and that Australia was always on its radar.

"We anticipate that crypto adoption will continue to grow here [in Australia], and OKX is keen to be part of that growth story," Rafique said.

"We also see Australia as an innovative, talent rich market and believe that hiring here will benefit our business globally."

Nevertheless, OKX's market share of 5.9% trails behind industry giants like Binance (67%) and Coinbase (8%). Further, OKX faces stiff competition from popular domestic platforms such as Swyftx and CoinSpot.

Despite a lagging market share, Rafique explained that OKX remains steadfast in its efforts to differentiate itself from the competition.

"During this downturn cycle, the company continues to invest in its platform in terms of operational excellence, technology, product development and human capital," Rafique said.

"This is something that many competitors, including some in the Australian market, have not been able to do. It also means that customers can experience a product that is simple and straightforward to use yet employs the most advanced technology for a powerful trading experience."

Meanwhile, regarding Australia's position and potential for growth in the global cryptocurrency market, Rafique pointed to the country's strong investing culture and robust financial institutions.

Rafique highlighted the abundance of engineering talent in Australia and expressed optimism for the development of the crypto and Web3 ecosystem.

As for the future of the global cryptocurrency market, Rafique acknowledged that crypto has rapidly transitioned from a niche concept to a mainstream phenomenon. Though, he envisions crypto and Web3 continuing to grow and integrate with traditional financial services, with highly developed markets like Australia at the forefront of this expansion.

