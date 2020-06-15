NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Global boutique reduces fees
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:12PM

GQG Partners has reduced the management fees for its GQG Partners Global Equity Fund and the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

Management fees for the global equities fund has been reduced from 0.90% to 0.75%, and management fees for the emerging markets equities fund has going from 1.10% to 0.96%.

Laird Abernethy, GQG Partners' managing director of Australia & New Zealand, said the decision to lower fees is in line with the firm's client alignment philosophy.

"GQG Partners was founded with the objective of becoming the most client-aligned investment boutique around," Abernethy said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

"How better can we demonstrate that alignment than through sharing the proceeds of our growth with our investors who made it happen?"

Abernethy said as the business and the funds grew, the operational overheads decreased.

"We are adjusting the fees downwards accordingly," he said.

"Prior to reducing fees, our funds were already below the median within their respective categories. Our overriding objective is to compound our clients' assets over the long term; fees can make a meaningful impact on long term returns.

"We believe that the highest quality of management does not need to correlate with the highest level of fees."

GQG Partners is an independent US-based boutique equities manager focused on global and emerging markets equities strategies.

The firm manages $59 billion of discretionary and advisory assets worldwide, as at 31 May 2020, with more than $4 billion of that representing 30 institutional investors in Australasia.

Read more: GQG PartnersLaird Abernethy
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Active versus passive: The debate continues
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
US fund manager expands into Australia
FICAP 2020 weeks away
GQG Partners hires insto director
Global manager hires from Magellan
Super funds keen on alternatives managers
Super funds hungry for global stocks, alternatives
Colonial First State hires retail sales head
CFS retail sales lead joins global boutique
Editor's Choice
ASIC cracks down on investment manager
ALLY SELBY
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has agreed to additional conditions imposed on its AFSL by the corporate watchdog.
Perth Mint to review audit processes
KANIKA SOOD
The Perth Mint says it will initiate an independent third-party review of its audit process after an AFR investigation raised concerns about conflicts in how it sources gold.
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
HARRISON WORLEY
An AustralianSuper group executive has been added to the leadership of the wealth management industry's mental health partner, SuperFriend.
Men gamble ERS payment away: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New data released by illion and AlphaBeta (part of Accenture) shows that there are vast differences in how early release of super payments are being spent between the genders.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0jvicj59