Global boutique reduces fees

GQG Partners has reduced the management fees for its GQG Partners Global Equity Fund and the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

Management fees for the global equities fund has been reduced from 0.90% to 0.75%, and management fees for the emerging markets equities fund has going from 1.10% to 0.96%.

Laird Abernethy, GQG Partners' managing director of Australia & New Zealand, said the decision to lower fees is in line with the firm's client alignment philosophy.

"GQG Partners was founded with the objective of becoming the most client-aligned investment boutique around," Abernethy said.

"How better can we demonstrate that alignment than through sharing the proceeds of our growth with our investors who made it happen?"

Abernethy said as the business and the funds grew, the operational overheads decreased.

"We are adjusting the fees downwards accordingly," he said.

"Prior to reducing fees, our funds were already below the median within their respective categories. Our overriding objective is to compound our clients' assets over the long term; fees can make a meaningful impact on long term returns.

"We believe that the highest quality of management does not need to correlate with the highest level of fees."

GQG Partners is an independent US-based boutique equities manager focused on global and emerging markets equities strategies.

The firm manages $59 billion of discretionary and advisory assets worldwide, as at 31 May 2020, with more than $4 billion of that representing 30 institutional investors in Australasia.