Executive Appointments
Global asset manager appoints local insto lead
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   11:35AM

A global asset manager overseeing almost $1 trillion in assets has appointed a local institutional lead.

Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed Vishal Sharma as institutional director of Australian and New Zealand, as the firm looks to grow its presence in the region.

Sharma links with the asset manager from bfinance, where he has served as a senior associate since 2017.

Prior to his time with the UK-based consultant, Sharma spent almost five years at M&G Investments in the UK, developing relationships with pension funds and investment consultants. He has also previously served Schroders and Legal & General Investment Management.

In his new role, Sharma will assume responsibility for building and broadening ASI's relationships with institutional investors in Australia and across the Tasman, with superannuation funds and insurers atop his list.

Sharma reports to ASI head of distribution Asia Pacific Andrew Hendry, and the firm's local managing director Brett Jollie, who said he was "pleased" to bring Sharma into the fold.

"His appointment signals our commitment to investing in our business and growing our presence in Australia and New Zealand, as we continue to provide institutional investors with a broad spectrum of global investment capabilities and ESG embedded solutions to help them navigate the challenging markets and invest for a better future," Jollie said.

Hendry said that as an active manager, ASI had a "vital role to play" in the savings, retirement planning, and financial ecosystem.

"During these uncertain times investors are facing significant disruption, so deepening client engagements has never been more critical for us," Hendry said.

"Vishal's strong experience and understanding of institutional investors' needs will be integral to delivering the right solutions to address their investment challenges and supporting our growth ambition across the region."

Read more: ASIVishal SharmaAndrew HendryBrett JollieAberdeen Standard InvestmentsESGSchroders
