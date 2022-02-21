GigSuper folds, administrator takes over

Startup superannuation fund GigSuper is now in administration less than five years after it launched.

DW Advisory was appointed as administrator on 10 December 2021. DW Advisory held a creditors' meeting on January 22 online, detailing the financial circumstances of the startup.

GigSuper had less than 200 members in mid-2021 and $2.8 million in assets. Diversa acted as trustee, while GROW Inc was the superannuation administrator.

Co-founders Peter Stanhope and Martin Batur, who both worked at trading platform IG Australia, launched GigSuper in 2017.

Stanhope said that he hoped GigSuper would become the Australian Ethical of self-employer superannuation and grow to 60,000 members and over $2 billion in total assets by 2026.

A barrage of Millennial super funds launched around the same time as GigSuper.

Rainmaker Information estimated that in 2019, this sector controlled $130 billion of superannuation savings.

As at April 2019, there were 19 super products designed for millennials and marketed as app-based disruptors.

GigSuper joins Grow Super, Zuper, Human Super, Good Super, Max Super on a growing list of startup funds that have either wound up or have significantly restructured.

Future Super, Spaceship, MobiSuper, SuperEstate, Kogan Super, Sprout Super and Tomorrow Super are some examples of startups that continue to fight for member money and investors' capital.