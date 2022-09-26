GIC, Northwest buy $110m hospital

The Singapore sovereign wealth fund and NorthWest Healthcare Properties have purchased the Peninsula Private Hospital in Brisbane from Healthscope as part of a sale and leaseback deal.

While Healthscope will continue to run the hospital, Northwest plans to significantly expand the facility with further development on existing land.

It will also create additional theatres and procedure rooms, as well as an internal refurbishment, ensuring the hospital, located at 89 George Street, Kippa-Ring, is utilised to its maximum capacity.

Commenting on the acquisition, Northwest executive director Richard Roos said: "In this area in Brisbane, there is a strong demand for Peninsula Private's existing services that exceeds that capacity of its current infrastructure, and we look forward to expanding the surgical and medical service offering to the local community of the Morton Bay region through the development we will jointly undertake."

Roos added that the opportunity to acquire the Peninsula Private Hospital facility and the site it sits on was highly appealing for NorthWest, given the quality of the hospital and its catchment in conjunction with the compelling opportunities to further upgrade the facility, as well as the opportunity to extend our long-held partnership with Healthscope.

"Our expanded partnership with Healthscope will deliver enhanced healthcare services to Australians in need," he said.

"Long-term ownership and partnerships like this are at the core of NorthWest's business model and we look forward to enhancing Peninsula Private jointly with Healthscope."

Construction is set to commence in Q1 of next year.