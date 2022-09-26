GIC, Northwest buy $110m hospital

GIC, Northwest buy $110m hospitalBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 26 SEP 2022 12:33PM
Read more: NorthWest Healthcare Properties, GIC
The Singapore sovereign wealth fund and NorthWest Healthcare Properties have purchased the Peninsula Private Hospital in Brisbane from Healthscope as part of a sale and leaseback deal.
While Healthscope will continue to run the hospital, Northwest plans to significantly expand the facility with further development on existing land.
It will also create additional theatres and procedure rooms, as well as an internal refurbishment, ensuring the hospital, located at 89 George Street, Kippa-Ring, is utilised to its maximum capacity.
Commenting on the acquisition, Northwest executive director Richard Roos said: "In this area in Brisbane, there is a strong demand for Peninsula Private's existing services that exceeds that capacity of its current infrastructure, and we look forward to expanding the surgical and medical service offering to the local community of the Morton Bay region through the development we will jointly undertake."
Roos added that the opportunity to acquire the Peninsula Private Hospital facility and the site it sits on was highly appealing for NorthWest, given the quality of the hospital and its catchment in conjunction with the compelling opportunities to further upgrade the facility, as well as the opportunity to extend our long-held partnership with Healthscope.
"Our expanded partnership with Healthscope will deliver enhanced healthcare services to Australians in need," he said.
"Long-term ownership and partnerships like this are at the core of NorthWest's business model and we look forward to enhancing Peninsula Private jointly with Healthscope."
Construction is set to commence in Q1 of next year.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Adviser of the Year named
Allianz Retire+ bolsters executive team|
Link acquisition deal terminated|
Caddick mansion officially on the market|
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?
Richard Ivers
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED