Investment
Generation Life rolls out product enhancements

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023   12:11PM

Generation Life has unveiled the next generation of its LifeIncome offering, introducing a new tool for financial advisers.

LifeIncome was launched last year on the GBST cloud-based wealth administration platform, Composer.

Responding to feedback from financial advisers and retirees, Generation Life has developed a LifeIncome Flex feature that enables retirees to adjust their income during retirement. For example, increasing the initial income upon retirement, boosting income as an underlying investment grows over time, or, in the case of a couple, decreasing income in their later years, to reflect a change in needs following the passing of a partner.

In addition to these LifeIncome enhancements, Generation Life has afforded advised clients the option to name a non-spouse as the reversionary beneficiary with non-superannuation funds. A new dollar-cost averaging facility has also been created to provide a buffer during market instability.

Further, clients can now opt for fortnightly payments, aligning with their Centrelink Age Pension payments or alternating fortnights.

Generation Life general manager of retirement solutions Patrick Clarke said: "Our goal at Generation Life is to empower Australians to live the retirement lifestyle they desire and deserve. Retirement is a deeply personal and emotional time, and we understand that Australians need investment options that give them flexibility and versatility, reflecting their retirement priorities and goals."

"With this in mind, we're excited to introduce LifeIncome's new feature: LifeIncome Flex. As the most flexible lifetime-linked annuity in the Australian market, LifeIncome Flex gives financial advisers the ability to help Aussies increase their retirement income in the early years so they can live life to the fullest throughout their retirement."

Speaking with Financial Standard, Clarke underscored the importance of flexibility for retirees.

"In retirement every customer is unique, each with a different level of needs. Therefore, the more flexible a product can be, the more an adviser will be able to tailor a solution to the specific circumstances of an individual. With our latest version of LifeIncome, we've added more flexibility, introducing more features that enable advisers to design plans that address unique needs," he said.

Meanwhile, according to Clarke, other solutions, such as account-based pensions, fall short of addressing the entire spectrum of clients' retirement needs. Most crucial among these needs is ensuring the client's funds never deplete completely - a guarantee that account-based pensions can't provide.

