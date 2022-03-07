NEWS
Executive Appointments

Gender imbalance persists in ASX200

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 7 MAR 2022   12:10PM

Less than 10% of chief executive and chair positions in Australia's publicly listed companies are occupied by women, a new analysis of the ASX200 reveals.

Women make up 9.5% of chair roles while just 6.5% serve as chief executives, new research from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) shows.

Nearly 35% of women hold a seat on an ASX200 board, almost doubling from seven years ago when there were only 18%. Out of the 200 companies, there are currently only 19 one-woman boards.

The ASX300 hit the 30% barrier in November 2020 and currently sits at 33.1% female representation.

While boards are broadly edging toward the 40% gender-balance target, ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said more work needs to be done.

"More board diversity improves governance standards at companies and is strongly linked to long-term shareholder value," she said.

Davidson pointed to recent examples of sexual harassment at some of Australia's largest companies reinforce the importance of board and executive accountability when it comes creating a safe workplace and promoting gender equality.

In the ASX300, seven firms do not have a single woman on the boards, of which three have never appointed a female director.

Overseas, the UK's FTSE 100 is inching towards to the gender balance target of 40%, up from 36.2% at the beginning of 2021, according to the 30% Club.

The FTSE 250 now has a 36.8% representation of women, up from 33.2% year on year.

"The UK ranks higher than ever this year when compared internationally, with the FTSE 100 in second place behind France. The UK voluntary business-led approach is not only working, but also provides a clear and encouraging model for those countries just beginning their journey," the 30% Club said.

