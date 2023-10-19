Newspaper icon
GCI establishes real estate arm

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 19 OCT 2023   12:49PM

Global Credit Investments (GCI) has launched a new real estate capital offering, appointing a managing director to lead it.

Led by David Stone, GCI's real estate team aims to leverage a diverse range of high-quality Australian real estate assets to deliver flexible credit solutions to business owners, property investors and property developers.

It will focus on loan facilities ranging from $10 million to $50 million, with short to medium terms of up to two years.

Stone brings nearly two decades of experience in the property sector to the team, having most recently served as chief executive of Central Real Capital.

Stone said that GCI's real estate deal proposition is unique in its approach.

"We source first mortgage opportunities across most real estate asset classes on the East Coast of Australia," he said.

"The team work closely with borrowers when assessing transactions, so we have a clear and defined purpose of funds, an in-depth knowledge of the proposed real estate collateral and an understanding of 'the end game'."

Meantime, GCI co-founder and managing director Gavin Solsky said the introduction of GCI's real estate platform bolsters its capability to help clients unlock the transformational power of private credit.

He added that Stone's appointment comes amid ongoing demand for private credit in Australia, driven by increased banking regulation and a desire by growing businesses to secure flexible, pragmatic financing solutions.

"Combining David's real estate experience with GCI's corporate underwriting skills provides us with a unique capability to craft solutions for clients," Solsky said.

"We look forward to extending this capability to clients with needs that may fall outside standard banking criteria, helping them solve their complex real estate funding needs and achieve transformative business outcomes."

GCI Real Estate's accepted security includes residential, industrial, commercial, and retail property as well as development sites. It currently does not offer construction loans.

"Ultimately, our goal is to collaborate with borrowers to ensure a mutually beneficial journey toward success," Stone said.

