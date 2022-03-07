NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

GCI appoints managing director

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 7 MAR 2022   12:33PM

A former RBC executive was appointed to expand the national footprint of the specialist fixed income and credit fund manager.

Joel Keating is setting up Global Credit Investments' Melbourne office as managing director, having recently returned to Australia after serving as managing director for RBC's origination, corporate and sponsor finance business in San Francisco.

He spent more than five years at RBC helping build out a US$2 billion direct loan portfolio consisting of senior, uni-tranche, and mezzanine debt offerings.

Prior to that worked at GE Capital and Lloyds Bank across leverage and corporate finance.

"The uptake of private credit funding in Australia is rapidly evolving and we believe GCI is well-placed to continue its expansion as a trusted provider of quality funding I this market," Keating said.

GCI targets family office and high-net-worth investors, offering strategies that include asset-backed lending and leap capital for early-stage credit for high growth companies.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

GCI was established in 2015 by Gavin Solsky and Steven Sher.

In 2018, Pengana acquired a minority stake in the boutique credit investment manager.

At the time, GCI deployed about $100 million in credit assets in Australia and the US, sourced from traditional non-bank lenders as well as fintechs.

Read more: GCIRBCJoel Keating
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Morningstar executive joins JANA
Acadian hires from Macquarie
Milestone Group appoints APAC lead
Citi to expand local securities team
Funds SA portfolio manager leaves, team to expand
Custody contract up for grabs
Confidence remains in face of regulatory headwinds
BNP Paribas product lead joins RBC
Pengana partners with credit boutique
New income trust plans to raise $350m

Editor's Choice

Super fund cuts fees, appoints insurer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
One of the 13 super funds to fail last year's performance test is going to halve its percentage-based administration fee, a move expected to cement it as one of the cheapest MySuper products on offer.

HSBC nabs State Street veteran

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
HSBC has bolstered its custody expertise, appointing a head of sales and client management from State Street.

MSCI, FTSE Russell drop Russia from indexes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Both MSCI and FTSE Russell have moved to drop Russian equities from their indexes and reclassify the country, citing accessibility requirements.

Accenture pulls out of Russia

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Accenture is ceasing operations in Russia, saying it will offer support to the 2300 employees impacted.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.