GCI appoints managing director

A former RBC executive was appointed to expand the national footprint of the specialist fixed income and credit fund manager.

Joel Keating is setting up Global Credit Investments' Melbourne office as managing director, having recently returned to Australia after serving as managing director for RBC's origination, corporate and sponsor finance business in San Francisco.

He spent more than five years at RBC helping build out a US$2 billion direct loan portfolio consisting of senior, uni-tranche, and mezzanine debt offerings.

Prior to that worked at GE Capital and Lloyds Bank across leverage and corporate finance.

"The uptake of private credit funding in Australia is rapidly evolving and we believe GCI is well-placed to continue its expansion as a trusted provider of quality funding I this market," Keating said.

GCI targets family office and high-net-worth investors, offering strategies that include asset-backed lending and leap capital for early-stage credit for high growth companies.

GCI was established in 2015 by Gavin Solsky and Steven Sher.

In 2018, Pengana acquired a minority stake in the boutique credit investment manager.

At the time, GCI deployed about $100 million in credit assets in Australia and the US, sourced from traditional non-bank lenders as well as fintechs.