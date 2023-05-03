GBST acquires WealthConnect platform

GBST has bolstered its fintech portfolio by acquiring WealthConnect, the flagship product of the now-defunct financial software provider Creativemass, for an undisclosed amount.

WealthConnect is a digital practice management, customer relationship management (CRM) and compliance system, built on Salesforce. The investment platform offers both back-office administration and front-end digital capabilities, streamlining workflows to help advisers manage client relationships, portfolios, and administrative tasks.

GBST chief executive Rob DeDominicis told Financial Standard the platform, along with its financial services component, attracted GBST to WealthConnect even before Creativemass went into administration. Though, WealthConnect's voluntary administration triggered an accelerated acquisition process.

"Since we've been acquired by our owners, Anchorage Capital, who have a growth agenda, we've been exploring acquisitions. Even last year, before they [Creativemass] went into administration, we were impressed with what they had and were considering forming a closer relationship to see how we could integrate with their platform," DeDominicis said.

He further explained that WealthConnect's appeal lies in its flexible, customisable platform that accommodates each customer's unique proposition, workflows, and integration, all under a single integrated platform.

"WealthConnect stands out from other CRM products as it's built on Salesforce and puts the client at the centre of everything. The aggregation of all client information - including everything required for financial advice - means that we can use information from client location to financial holdings to goals to drive efficiencies and automation across our practice management and compliance. Having all this information in one system also allows for compliance guardrails to guide and protect clients and maintain compliance," DeDominicis said.

"Four out of five financial services organisations are already using Salesforce, so a platform like WealthConnect simply makes sense."

However, DeDominicis acknowledged that WealthConnect still has a long way to go before reaching its full potential. He emphasised that further development and input is needed to optimise the platform, suggesting that the current benefits are just the beginning.

"WealthConnect is a product that's got a long roadmap ahead of it before it gets to full maturity, if it ever does. We know that there's more input and development required to reach its full potential," DeDominicis said.

Anchorage Capital partner Beau Dixon commented on the acquisition, stating that the firm is pleased to back GBST in its ongoing expansion strategy, which focuses on delivering top-tier cloud-based solutions.

Likewise, DeDominicis said: "The acquisition of WealthConnect provides GBST with a complementary solution to its existing SaaS wealth management offerings including Composer, an expanded and market leading client base, access to a growing advisor platform market, entry into new geographic regions, highly skilled development resources, and a partnership with Salesforce - all providing a strong foundation for the company's continued growth trajectory."

Moving forward, GBST is seeing a significant increase in opportunities in its established markets, Australia, and the United Kingdom, as well as growing interest in newer markets like the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Last year, GBST introduced its wealth management administration platform, Composer, in the UAE.

DeDominicis plans to grow the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions, such as the recent WealthConnect deal. However, GBST's immediate priority is integrating the newly acquired platform and ensuring its clients gain a comprehensive understanding of the WealthConnect product offerings, he said.