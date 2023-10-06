Newspaper icon
Financial Standard
GARDA Property Group confirms $30.5m loss

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 6 OCT 2023   12:28PM

GARDA Property Group's sale of two Melbourne office buildings to Sentinel Property Group will see a $30.5 million loss.

The group confirmed it has entered into a binding heads of agreement with Sentinel to sell both properties, valued at $110.5 million in its 30 June 2023 financial report, for a total consideration of $80.0 million.

The assets in question, Botanicca seven and nine office properties located in Melbourne, were marked as "assets held for sale" in GARDA's recent financial report.

The group said the transaction is highly conditional on several matters outside of its control, "including successful completion of due diligence, capital raising and finance."

Should the transaction proceed, the group said the settlement is expected to occur in late December 2023, with net sale proceeds applied to the partial repayment of drawn variable debt facilities.

In June, GARDA recorded a statutory net loss of $4.934 million after tax for the year.

The decline included items categorised as non-cash in nature, occurring infrequently, and or pertaining to realised or unrealised changes in the values of assets and liabilities.

GARDA's share price has experienced a slight drop, falling from $1.16 at yesterday's market open to $1.09 at the time of writing.

Read more: GARDA Property GroupSentinel Property Group
