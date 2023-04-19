GAM, Liontrust in merger talks

Fund manager GAM has confirmed it is talks with UK asset manager Liontrust Asset Management over a potential sale.

In a short announcement to shareholders, GAM added that it is also in similar discussions with others. It said it is "working tirelessly to ensure that the firm is strategically positioned in the best interests of all stakeholders."

In a separate statement, Liontrust confirmed it had approached the GAM board and said the intention is to reach a deal whereby it would combine its investment management business with that of GAM's.

"There can be no certainty that this will lead to a formal offer in respect of the proposed acquisition, nor as to the timing or terms of any such offer and there can be no assurance that, even if agreement is reached, any such proposed acquisition would be completed," it said.

GAM's share price rose on the back of the news.

GAM is to deliver its full-year results next week. In January, it said it expects to report an underlying loss pre-tax of $70.9 million. In the prior corresponding period, it reported a loss of $15.9 million.

The GAM board has been reviewing the business and its strategy and plans to provide an update alongside the results.

GAM currently has about $123 billion in assets under management, while Liontrust has close to $62 billion.