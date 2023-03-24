FYG Planners partners with Asendium

Financial advice group FYG Planners has joined forces with Asendium to provide its network of advisers access to new software.

Financial advisers will be able to utilise Asendium's Statement of Digital Advice (SoDA) system.

This enables advisers to tailor the Statement of Advice (SoA) to their specifications in less time and at lower cost compared to traditional means.

Asendium chief executive Scott Miller said the technology acts as the "guard rails for developing compliant advice, and financial planners can generate in-house, same day comprehensive and personalised advice - for a multitude of advice areas in combination with generating fact finds, strategy papers, and file notes".

FYG Planners general manager Andrew Wootton said the partnership further underlines the group's commitment to supporting advisers with quality technology solutions.

"FYG is committed to providing advisers with the tools that help them speed up and streamline the advice process so they can focus more on their clients, and Asendium delivers in both those areas," Wootton said.

Building its tech stack, FYG recently launched WealthEye CRM, a customer relationship management solution built on the Dynamics 365 platform, helping financial advisers streamline the advice, marketing, and client service functions.

New entrants to the advice industry studying the Master of Financial Planning course at the University of Technology Sydney can currently test Asendium's software for practical experience before they graduate.