Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Future2 Foundation appoints co-general managers

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022   12:16PM

In their newly created roles, Lucy Timms and Madeleine Catlin will work with the board to lead the Financial Planning Association of Australia's charitable foundation in its goal to help disadvantaged young Australians.

With over 14 years' experience working for not-for-profit (NFP)s across a range of industries, Timms is also currently general manager at Coda.

Catlin is also operations manager at Coda and has previously worked for a number NFPs in Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on the appointments, Future2 chair Julie Berry said: "Lucy and Maddie bring a wealth of complementary skills and experience in the not-for-profit sector across events, project management, sponsorship, marketing, operations, and strategy."

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Berry said that Timms and Catlin enjoy the collaboration and innovation that role sharing brings and are excited to join the Future2 Foundation.

"It's timely to review the structure and resourcing of Future2, and working with Lucy and Maddie provides a dedicated resource to focus on ensuring that Future2 can continue in its work providing support to those in need in our local communities, in the next phase of our growth," she said.

She added that the last two years have been extraordinary and local communities and the association's charity partners have experienced unprecedented challenges.

"During this time we have kept to our grant commitments and remain committed to engaging financial planning professionals around Australia to support initiatives that improve the lives of young Australians in need," Berry said.

Read more: Lucy TimmsFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaMadeleine CatlinFuture2 FoundationJulie Berry
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Still work to do on QAR: Levy
AFA president positive on industry outlook
FPA Congress a chance to 'reunite, reset'
iExtend adds lead alliances role
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
The time is right: AFA chief
AFA, FPA to explore merger
A sensible roadmap: Industry responds to QAR paper
Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
Registrations open for FPA initiatives

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.