Future2 Foundation appoints co-general managers

Future2 Foundation appoints co-general managersBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022 12:16PM
Read more: Lucy Timms, Financial Planning Association of Australia, Madeleine Catlin, Future2 Foundation, Julie Berry
In their newly created roles, Lucy Timms and Madeleine Catlin will work with the board to lead the Financial Planning Association of Australia's charitable foundation in its goal to help disadvantaged young Australians.
With over 14 years' experience working for not-for-profit (NFP)s across a range of industries, Timms is also currently general manager at Coda.
Catlin is also operations manager at Coda and has previously worked for a number NFPs in Australia and New Zealand.
Commenting on the appointments, Future2 chair Julie Berry said: "Lucy and Maddie bring a wealth of complementary skills and experience in the not-for-profit sector across events, project management, sponsorship, marketing, operations, and strategy."
Berry said that Timms and Catlin enjoy the collaboration and innovation that role sharing brings and are excited to join the Future2 Foundation.
"It's timely to review the structure and resourcing of Future2, and working with Lucy and Maddie provides a dedicated resource to focus on ensuring that Future2 can continue in its work providing support to those in need in our local communities, in the next phase of our growth," she said.
She added that the last two years have been extraordinary and local communities and the association's charity partners have experienced unprecedented challenges.
"During this time we have kept to our grant commitments and remain committed to engaging financial planning professionals around Australia to support initiatives that improve the lives of young Australians in need," Berry said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Aware Super deepens TAL relationship
QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team
Active Super expands digital offering
Property fund hires from AXA IM
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?
Nathan Jacobsen
DIVERGER LIMITED