Future-proofing the super system: Rees

Speaking on a panel the first day of the Conference of Major Super Funds (CMSF), MetLife head of external affairs and public policy Nathan Rees said that establishing an objective for superannuation will help to "future proof" the system.

"The purpose of super is front and centre at the moment," he said.

"We have a moment in time here to future proof superannuation for the country... to get the architecture of the system to a point similar to Medicare where it's no longer vulnerable to attack, and that's the task in front of us in the near term."

Recent research by George Washington University, Harvard and Australian National University found the early access scheme introduced during the COVID pandemic was predominately taken up by younger Australians in lower paid occupations and living in rural or remote Australia.

"They weren't extracting their accumulated money to pay down debt, to pay off a mortgage or to put it into a house, they were doing it for other reasons... So, what we've seen is that when people do have early access, it's problematic," he said.

He said the super sector needs to be crystal clear about how significant the impact of taking $5000 out at age 25 can be when a person reaches retirement.

The accumulation of savings through the superannuation scheme is the best way of living a dignified retirement down the track, Rees said.

"Now, I don't think this debate around early access to superannuation is going to go away anytime soon, as there are a whole range of competing arguments on this score," he said.

"But what I will say is that once the objective for superannuation is legislated, that's one of the best defenses against people coming back to it, and an argument for early access is having a comprehensive default insurance policy."

Rees said a legislated purpose for super will provide clarity around its intent and key principles, which will reduce early access to funds, that can have significant financial consequences for members.

"We need to keep existing provisions for an excess accumulated super as narrow as possible, and the best way to do that is to make sure that the members of super funds have access to default insurance schemes in the event that they strike misfortune in life," he said.

"It is worthwhile to go back in history to understand the history of why default insurance exists in superannuation, and that is, in the event of misfortune, there is not a pressure on individuals and their families to access what they've accumulated.

"It's an entirely sensible policy proposition and entirely consistent with the history of superannuation."

Touching on arguments that superannuation shouldn't be compulsory, Rees said the common argument is that people would rather put that money into a home.

"But the stats are pretty clear, and if you use APRA's data, the long term returns for superannuation are in the order of 7-8% and the long term returns for property are in the order of 5%," he said

He finished by saying the system will not defend itself, nor advocate for itself.

He said: "So, everyone in this room has to do that job in this environment."

