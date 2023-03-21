Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Future-proofing the super system: Rees

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   3:36PM

Speaking on a panel the first day of the Conference of Major Super Funds (CMSF), MetLife head of external affairs and public policy Nathan Rees said that establishing an objective for superannuation will help to "future proof" the system.

"The purpose of super is front and centre at the moment," he said.

"We have a moment in time here to future proof superannuation for the country... to get the architecture of the system to a point similar to Medicare where it's no longer vulnerable to attack, and that's the task in front of us in the near term."

Recent research by George Washington University, Harvard and Australian National University found the early access scheme introduced during the COVID pandemic was predominately taken up by younger Australians in lower paid occupations and living in rural or remote Australia.

"They weren't extracting their accumulated money to pay down debt, to pay off a mortgage or to put it into a house, they were doing it for other reasons... So, what we've seen is that when people do have early access, it's problematic," he said.

He said the super sector needs to be crystal clear about how significant the impact of taking $5000 out at age 25 can be when a person reaches retirement.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The accumulation of savings through the superannuation scheme is the best way of living a dignified retirement down the track, Rees said.

"Now, I don't think this debate around early access to superannuation is going to go away anytime soon, as there are a whole range of competing arguments on this score," he said.

"But what I will say is that once the objective for superannuation is legislated, that's one of the best defenses against people coming back to it, and an argument for early access is having a comprehensive default insurance policy."

Rees said a legislated purpose for super will provide clarity around its intent and key principles, which will reduce early access to funds, that can have significant financial consequences for members.

"We need to keep existing provisions for an excess accumulated super as narrow as possible, and the best way to do that is to make sure that the members of super funds have access to default insurance schemes in the event that they strike misfortune in life," he said.

"It is worthwhile to go back in history to understand the history of why default insurance exists in superannuation, and that is, in the event of misfortune, there is not a pressure on individuals and their families to access what they've accumulated.

"It's an entirely sensible policy proposition and entirely consistent with the history of superannuation."

Touching on arguments that superannuation shouldn't be compulsory, Rees said the common argument is that people would rather put that money into a home.

"But the stats are pretty clear, and if you use APRA's data, the long term returns for superannuation are in the order of 7-8% and the long term returns for property are in the order of 5%," he said

He finished by saying the system will not defend itself, nor advocate for itself.

He said: "So, everyone in this room has to do that job in this environment."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 Conference of Major Superannuation Funds. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.

Read more: Conference of Major Super FundsMetLifeNathan ReesAPRA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rising interest rates tank life insurer performance
Super funds are lousy at communications: Strategist
Professionalise sustainability within funds: Panel
Super a big national advantage: Chalmers
NEOS named Life Company of the Year
CareSuper changes TPD definition, extends cover
Claimants tend to be younger women: Research
In need of repair: Gender stereotypes and advice
Spirit Super negotiates premium drop
Poor financial literacy worsens underinsurance problem

Editor's Choice

Super a big national advantage: Chalmers

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Addressing the Conference of Major Super Funds in Melbourne this morning, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the superannuation system is one of the reasons he feels optimistic about the future of the economy, though remained realistic about possible challenges ahead.

Jones to prioritise CSLR legislation

KARREN VERGARA
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones flagged he will prioritise the passage of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) laws in a bid to strengthen consumer protections.

New EM fund for Maple-Brown Abbott

KARREN VERGARA
The active fund manager has launched a strategy targeting companies that operate in fast-growing economies globally.

First Sentier partners with AlbaCore Capital

ANDREW MCKEAN
First Sentier Investors (FSI) has partnered with AlbaCore Capital Group, securing an undisclosed majority stake in the European credit manager.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.