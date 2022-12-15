Future Fund subsidiaries set to receive tax exemption

The government is proceeding with a legislative amendment to exempt Australian subsidiaries of the Future Fund board from corporate income tax.

Currently, the Future Fund board is exempt from income taxes, but this exemption doesn't extend to its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

As a result, these subsidiaries pay corporate income tax, which is subsequently refunded to the Future Fund board via franking credits attached to the dividends paid to it.

Treasury explanatory materials said the current tax arrangements result in unnecessary compliance and administrative burdens for the Future Fund board and its subsidiaries.

Further, the time delay between paying tax and receiving the refund results in an opportunity cost, as the funds are temporarily unavailable for investment.

"The amendments minimise the unnecessary compliance and administrative burdens from the current arrangements and enable the Future Fund board to maximise available funds for investment," explanatory materials said.

Also, the amendments don't change the net tax paid by the Future Fund board and its subsidiaries or the tax received by the Commonwealth over time.

The measure was initially announced in the 2023/23 March Budget and is estimated to have no impact on receipts over the forward estimates period.

The government is seeking comments on exposure draft legislation and explanatory material.

Submission responses to this consultation opened yesterday and will close next Thursday.