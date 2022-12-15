Future Fund subsidiaries set to receive tax exemption

Newspaper icon
BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 15 DEC 2022   12:18PM

The government is proceeding with a legislative amendment to exempt Australian subsidiaries of the Future Fund board from corporate income tax.

Currently, the Future Fund board is exempt from income taxes, but this exemption doesn't extend to its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

As a result, these subsidiaries pay corporate income tax, which is subsequently refunded to the Future Fund board via franking credits attached to the dividends paid to it.

Treasury explanatory materials said the current tax arrangements result in unnecessary compliance and administrative burdens for the Future Fund board and its subsidiaries.

Further, the time delay between paying tax and receiving the refund results in an opportunity cost, as the funds are temporarily unavailable for investment.

"The amendments minimise the unnecessary compliance and administrative burdens from the current arrangements and enable the Future Fund board to maximise available funds for investment," explanatory materials said.

Also, the amendments don't change the net tax paid by the Future Fund board and its subsidiaries or the tax received by the Commonwealth over time.

The measure was initially announced in the 2023/23 March Budget and is estimated to have no impact on receipts over the forward estimates period.

The government is seeking comments on exposure draft legislation and explanatory material.

Submission responses to this consultation opened yesterday and will close next Thursday.

AustralianSuper announces leadership shakeup

CHLOE WALKER
The super fund's total portfolio management, asset allocation and research teams will be brought together into one team, under head of asset allocation Alister Barker.

MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products

ANDREW MCKEAN
The annual MySuper heatmap shows there are six products that had significantly poor performance in relation to the benchmark.

Regulators urge ASX to maintain CHESS

ANDREW MCKEAN
ASIC and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have acted to ensure the ASX keeps the current CHESS until a replacement is successfully administered.

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

