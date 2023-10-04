Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Future Fund slapped with new disclosure rules

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 OCT 2023   12:46PM

The Future Fund Board of Guardians will be forced to periodically disclose the investment holdings of the $250 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Under the new reporting regime introduced by minister for finance Katy Gallagher, additional information must be revealed, including the cash held in financial institutions, the valuation of shares invested in companies, and the level of investments in property and infrastructure.

The transparency covers not only the Future Fund but also the Disaster Ready, Future Drought Fund, and the Medical Research Future Fund.

The first report will cover investments held by or on behalf of the board as at December 31.

It will be published by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Reporting will occur bi-annually thereafter.

According to a statement from Gallagher, the new level of disclosure is broadly consistent with what is required of superannuation funds as set out in the Corporations Amendment (Portfolio Holdings Disclosure) Regulations 2021.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

In August, Future Fund posted a 6% return in FY23, well-below its 10% target.

However, Future Fund chair Peter Costello said the return was reflective of the portfolio's diversification across international markets and private assets. He also reinforced that the fund's average return over 10 years is 8.8%.

That month, a paper published by the Centre For Independent Studies, authored by Dimitri Burhstein called to liquidate the fund.

He said the economic case for its continuing existence has eroded and that in Australia's current economic straits, the most economically responsible action for a government to take is to liquidate, in an orderly manner, the holdings of the Future Funds and pay down debt.

"With every additional dollar of Commonwealth debt accumulated and every interest rate increase, the case for closing and retiring the Future Funds becomes ever more compelling," he said.

Read more: Future FundSovereign wealth fundKaty Gallagher
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New fund targets 'blue chips of tomorrow'
Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research
Future Fund posts 6% return
LGT Crestone hires from Future Fund
Liquidate $250bn Future Fund, says think tank
Future Fund finds new chief investment officer
Future Fund adds to investment team
Praemium names chief technology officer
Wendy Norris quits Future Fund
Future Fund revisits actively managed equity investments

Editor's Choice

Super tax break changes open for consultation

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury's clampdown on tax concessions for superannuation balances greater than $3 million has been laid out in its draft legislation and is now opened for consultation.

Super funds offer merger update

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While yet to reach a final agreement with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Commonwealth Bank Group Super has told members they will transfer to the industry fund next month.

Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has criticised "howling conflicts" between the government and super funds, spotlighting Wayne Swan's dual roles as Labor Party president and Cbus chair.

Insto injects further $530m in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
An unnamed institutional investor has injected an additional $530 million into a Qualitas strategy, bringing it closer to its total $1 billion commitment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.