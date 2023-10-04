Future Fund slapped with new disclosure rules

Future Fund slapped with new disclosure rulesBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 4 OCT 2023 12:46PM
The Future Fund Board of Guardians will be forced to periodically disclose the investment holdings of the $250 billion sovereign wealth fund.
Under the new reporting regime introduced by minister for finance Katy Gallagher, additional information must be revealed, including the cash held in financial institutions, the valuation of shares invested in companies, and the level of investments in property and infrastructure.
The transparency covers not only the Future Fund but also the Disaster Ready, Future Drought Fund, and the Medical Research Future Fund.
The first report will cover investments held by or on behalf of the board as at December 31.
It will be published by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Reporting will occur bi-annually thereafter.
According to a statement from Gallagher, the new level of disclosure is broadly consistent with what is required of superannuation funds as set out in the Corporations Amendment (Portfolio Holdings Disclosure) Regulations 2021.
In August, Future Fund posted a 6% return in FY23, well-below its 10% target.
However, Future Fund chair Peter Costello said the return was reflective of the portfolio's diversification across international markets and private assets. He also reinforced that the fund's average return over 10 years is 8.8%.
That month, a paper published by the Centre For Independent Studies, authored by Dimitri Burhstein called to liquidate the fund.
He said the economic case for its continuing existence has eroded and that in Australia's current economic straits, the most economically responsible action for a government to take is to liquidate, in an orderly manner, the holdings of the Future Funds and pay down debt.
"With every additional dollar of Commonwealth debt accumulated and every interest rate increase, the case for closing and retiring the Future Funds becomes ever more compelling," he said.
