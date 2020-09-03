NEWS
Investment
Future Fund risk aversion not at historic levels
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 3 SEP 2020   12:43PM

The sovereign wealth fund yesterday warned about investing cautiously in a COVID world, but a look at its historic risk taking shows it has been more risk averse before.

"Now, more than ever, we are conscious of our obligation to avoid 'excessive risk'. The changes in the global economy and financial markets are momentous and we are positioned cautiously with risk levels just below neutral," Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said yesterday, as it posted its first negative annual return since the GFC.

Future Fund uses Equivalent Equity Exposure (EEE), as an estimate of the total amount of market exposure it has when it looks through the whole portfolio.

In its 15-year life, Future Fund has paced its portfolio through six distinct risk regimes. These are reflected in its EEE score which currently has a range of 45 to 65.

For FY20, this measure of risk averaged 55 and as the reduced risk levels to "moderately below neutral", it stood at 53 at June 30.

However, Future Fund's historic risk taking has been lower than it is now. Understand, it was the lowest in its initial years as it held on to investing during and post GFC.

For example, from 2015 to 2018, it gradually reduced the portfolio's risk to moderately below normal level, as expected returns declined given strong market performance.

Post GFC, from 2009 to 2013, it had an even lower EEE measure than now as nations moved to respond to the GFC.

Read more: Future FundRaphael Arndt
