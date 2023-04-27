Newspaper icon
Future Fund revisits actively managed equity investments

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 27 APR 2023   12:41PM

Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt has reassessed the sovereign wealth fund's pivot away from actively managed equity investments.

Arndt told the Australian Financial Review Alpha Live Conference that active Alpha-seeking strategies in the Future Fund's $65 billion listed equities program are "increasingly attractive." His comments come six years after the Future Fund distanced itself from actively managed equity strategies, as macroeconomic factors dominated individual stock picking.

He explained that economies are diverging, and companies can now better differentiate themselves in a challenging environment. Consequently, Alpha-seeking strategies have become more appealing in the fund's $65 billion listed equities program.

"Markets are constantly changing, and we must evolve our strategy in response. For example, changes in domestic markets have made small cap equities attractive to us for the first time and we have commenced a new program to invest in them in recent months," Arndt said.

Time to buy smaller companies?

Meanwhile, he highlighted that Alpha and skill-based strategies have always been integral to the Future Fund's approach.

Arndt said in the current environment, where the role of beta is challenged, the importance of Alpha in portfolio construction is greater than ever, just having capital is no longer enough to ensure decent returns.

"A previously considered safe investment like an office building or shopping centre is no longer safe. There are no set-and-forget investments anymore," he said.

