Future Fund proves resilience to market shocks

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 27 OCT 2022   12:32PM

The Future Fund produced a return of -0.6% for the first quarter of the financial year, while developed listed markets fell 5.2%.

The sovereign wealth fund's assets under management (AUM) are now $193 billion, falling by $1.25 billion over the quarter.

Future Fund chair Peter Costello said over the 12 months to September, the fund's return was -3% compared to a -8% fall in the ASX 200.

Over the longer term, the Future Fund delivered a 10-year return of 9.2% per annum against a target of 6.6% per annum. For comparison, over the same period, Rainmaker Information research said the median MySuper product returned 8%.

Explaining the results, Costello said: "As was anticipated by the fund, the exceptional monetary and fiscal stimulus of the last few years is being withdrawn, reducing asset prices and introducing much more volatility."

"Looking ahead, key issues will be the extent of monetary policy tightening required to achieve inflation targets, how markets will respond to tightening measures, and the impact of fiscal policy measures on global financial systems. Ongoing geopolitical tensions also continue to pose risks to investors.

"The board continues to take a prudent approach to positioning the portfolio. We are focused on sustaining a portfolio that is as robust as possible to a range of scenarios, and that balances our risk and return objectives."

He added the Future Fund expects real returns to continue to be much lower than in recent decades.

Regarding the Future Fund's asset allocation, Australian equities weightings increased from 8.1% to 8.3%, private equity increased from 17.2% to 18.2%, and alternatives rose from 17.8% to 18.4%.

Global equities fell from 20.4% to 20.3%, and cash dropped from 12.1% to 9.7%.

Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said: "We have been actively repositioning the portfolio to respond to this environment."

"We are focused on enhancing portfolio resilience while increasing our allocation to strategies designed to protect the portfolio against inflationary scenarios. In addition, the risk of a global recession has increased at the same time, further testing investment strategies.

"The portfolio continues to be positioned moderately below a neutral risk setting."

The Future Fund's total funds under management sits at $241 billion.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, in its maiden budget, the government announced that it's introducing the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund to increase housing supply and to improve service delivery.

The fund will provide 20,000 new social housing dwellings, 4000 of which will be allocated to women and children impacted by family violence and older women at risk of homelessness. A further 10,000 dwellings will be provided for frontline workers.

