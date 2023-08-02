Future Fund finds new chief investment officer

The Future Fund's search for a chief investment officer is over, having promoted a long-tenured investment veteran.

Most recently serving as deputy chief investment officer, Ben Samild has been promoted. He assumes chief investment officer responsibilities from Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt, who's acted in the role since June 2022.

Future Fund board of guardians chair Peter Costello said Samild's appointment highlights the depth of talent in the Future Fund's investment team and represents continuity in the long-term focus of the sovereign wealth fund.

"Ben brings a strong understanding of the Future Fund as a long-term investor. He has played an important role in supporting the board's focus on generating returns while managing risk and I am pleased that he will now step up to lead the investment program," Costello said.

"Globally, inflation remains higher than is desirable and interest rates have continued to rise, while fiscal policy remains accommodative and productivity growth is low. This creates a challenging environment for investors and in his new role Ben will work closely with the board to navigate this environment."

Of a similar vein, Arndt commented: "Ben has significantly contributed to the direction and performance of the portfolio and has driven our whole portfolio investment approach."

"I look forward to our strong investment performance continuing under his leadership."

Samild said he was honoured to take on the challenge of leading the investment team.

"I am very passionate about the role the Future Fund plays and have a great deal of respect and admiration for the people who work here," he said.

"Having spent a significant amount of time leading the research and strategic orientation on the impact of contemporary global challenges to the investment environment, I am very excited to be able to steward the portfolio at this critical juncture."

Following Samild's promotion, Future Fund's head of overlays Hugh Murray has been appointed acting deputy chief investment officer for portfolio construction. Also, Alicia Gregory will remain deputy chief investment officer for private markets.

"Alicia and Hugh have both been long term leaders and excellent contributors to the Future Fund and will provide Ben with just the support he needs to take the investment program forward," Arndt said.