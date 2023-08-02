Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Future Fund finds new chief investment officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023   12:10PM

The Future Fund's search for a chief investment officer is over, having promoted a long-tenured investment veteran.

Most recently serving as deputy chief investment officer, Ben Samild has been promoted. He assumes chief investment officer responsibilities from Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt, who's acted in the role since June 2022.

Future Fund board of guardians chair Peter Costello said Samild's appointment highlights the depth of talent in the Future Fund's investment team and represents continuity in the long-term focus of the sovereign wealth fund.

"Ben brings a strong understanding of the Future Fund as a long-term investor. He has played an important role in supporting the board's focus on generating returns while managing risk and I am pleased that he will now step up to lead the investment program," Costello said.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"Globally, inflation remains higher than is desirable and interest rates have continued to rise, while fiscal policy remains accommodative and productivity growth is low. This creates a challenging environment for investors and in his new role Ben will work closely with the board to navigate this environment."

Of a similar vein, Arndt commented: "Ben has significantly contributed to the direction and performance of the portfolio and has driven our whole portfolio investment approach."

"I look forward to our strong investment performance continuing under his leadership."

Samild said he was honoured to take on the challenge of leading the investment team.

"I am very passionate about the role the Future Fund plays and have a great deal of respect and admiration for the people who work here," he said.

"Having spent a significant amount of time leading the research and strategic orientation on the impact of contemporary global challenges to the investment environment, I am very excited to be able to steward the portfolio at this critical juncture."

Following Samild's promotion, Future Fund's head of overlays Hugh Murray has been appointed acting deputy chief investment officer for portfolio construction. Also, Alicia Gregory will remain deputy chief investment officer for private markets.

"Alicia and Hugh have both been long term leaders and excellent contributors to the Future Fund and will provide Ben with just the support he needs to take the investment program forward," Arndt said.

Read more: Future FundBen SamildRaphael ArndtAlicia GregoryHugh MurrayPeter Costello
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Fund adds to investment team
Praemium names chief technology officer
Wendy Norris quits Future Fund
Future Fund trumps market averages
Future Fund revisits actively managed equity investments
ART appoints new board, investment committee members
Future Fund reports 3.7% loss for 2022
Future Fund subsidiaries set to receive tax exemption
Six local funds in world's top 100: Study
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund

Editor's Choice

Trustees to disclose more remuneration details

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
APRA will force superannuation funds to provide more details into how they pay executives, particularly wanting deeper insight into how variable remuneration is rewarded.

More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar

STAFF WRITER  |   12:36PM
The return of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program's annual 'RockStar' event was a roaring success, seeing more than $100,000 raised for its charity partners while an Oasis classic saw PIMCO's Scott Delaney crowned the night's winner.

Acadian employs ChatGPT to assess climate targets

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   11:47AM
Acadian Asset Management is using the technology underpinning ChatGPT to predict whether companies are likely to achieve sustainability targets.

WA private wealth firms merge

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:14PM
Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers has acquired Partnership Wealth Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.