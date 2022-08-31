Future Fund assets drop to $194.4bn

Future Fund assets slipped almost by 5% to $194.4 billion from its $203.6 billion December peak.

The Australian sovereign wealth fund reported a 3.1% drop in its return for three months to June and a 1.2% decline from $196.8 billion over last year.

During today's media briefing, Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt commented that, given market volatility, the return is strong.

"To put that in context global equities and global bonds both fell over 10% during the year and that is because inflation is rising and central banks around the world are responding by rising interest rates which in turn is hitting asset values," he said.

"To preserve the capital of the fund in that environment is exactly what we look to do, we think the investment world is changing and we published very transparently at the end of last year our thoughts on that."

Arndt explained Future Fund has made over $30 billion worth of changes to its portfolio in order to position it accordingly "for that world."

"Those changes have meant the return is $4 billion better than it would have been had we not made them."

He made the point that the June quarter was extremely volatile, and markets were down in some cases more than 15%.

"If we recorded on the basis of March valuation for private assets and June valuations for the rest, we would have reported positive 2.4% just to illustrate how volatile the quarter was."

Changes made to the portfolio throughout the year were around, equity weight which was reduced by 7%(36-29)

"That capital was deployed into property, infrastructure and also into hedge funds."

He said the strongest performer was the infrastructure portfolio and the macro hedge fund portfolio which returned more than 20%.

Future Funds chair Peter Costello added the fund is "long-term" and continues to outperform the target benchmark.

"The fund continues to achieve this objective, with a 10-year return of 9.7% per annum against a target of 6.6% per annum."

Since its 2006 inception, its returned 7.8% annually in comparison to its 6.8% target, Costello said earnings have added $134 billion since the fund was created.

He further explained in FY21 the fund delivered a return of 22.2% spurred on by a period of exceptional stimulation through monetary and fiscal policy and that central banks are responding to significant global and domestic inflation by tightening policy.

"In this environment, it is more important than ever that the board remains sharply focused on its long-term objective to maximise risk-adjusted returns while taking acceptable but not excessive levels of risk," he concluded.