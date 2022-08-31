Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Future Fund assets drop to $194.4bn

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 AUG 2022   12:47PM

Future Fund assets slipped almost by 5% to $194.4 billion from its $203.6 billion December peak.

The Australian sovereign wealth fund reported a 3.1% drop in its return for three months to June and a 1.2% decline from $196.8 billion over last year.

During today's media briefing, Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt commented that, given market volatility, the return is strong.

"To put that in context global equities and global bonds both fell over 10% during the year and that is because inflation is rising and central banks around the world are responding by rising interest rates which in turn is hitting asset values," he said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"To preserve the capital of the fund in that environment is exactly what we look to do, we think the investment world is changing and we published very transparently at the end of last year our thoughts on that."

Arndt explained Future Fund has made over $30 billion worth of changes to its portfolio in order to position it accordingly "for that world."

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

"Those changes have meant the return is $4 billion better than it would have been had we not made them."

He made the point that the June quarter was extremely volatile, and markets were down in some cases more than 15%.

"If we recorded on the basis of March valuation for private assets and June valuations for the rest, we would have reported positive 2.4% just to illustrate how volatile the quarter was."

Changes made to the portfolio throughout the year were around, equity weight which was reduced by 7%(36-29)

"That capital was deployed into property, infrastructure and also into hedge funds."

He said the strongest performer was the infrastructure portfolio and the macro hedge fund portfolio which returned more than 20%.

Future Funds chair Peter Costello added the fund is "long-term" and continues to outperform the target benchmark.

"The fund continues to achieve this objective, with a 10-year return of 9.7% per annum against a target of 6.6% per annum."

Since its 2006 inception, its returned 7.8% annually in comparison to its 6.8% target, Costello said earnings have added $134 billion since the fund was created.

He further explained in FY21 the fund delivered a return of 22.2% spurred on by a period of exceptional stimulation through monetary and fiscal policy and that central banks are responding to significant global and domestic inflation by tightening policy.

"In this environment, it is more important than ever that the board remains sharply focused on its long-term objective to maximise risk-adjusted returns while taking acceptable but not excessive levels of risk," he concluded.

Read more: Future FundAlternativesPeter CostelloRaphael Arndt
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Fund appoints alternatives, credit heads
Sue Brake to leave Future Fund
Hamish Douglass returns to Magellan
Liberals should liberate Australians from super: Bragg
Magellan appoints new chief executive
Future Fund battles challenging markets
Future Fund now over $200bn
Largest asset owners grow: WTW
Future Fund hires chief economist
Future Fund becoming more expensive to operate

Editor's Choice

Pretium Partners lands down under

CHLOE WALKER
The US-based investment manager is bolstering its business development capabilities in Australia, opening an office and appointing a managing director.

The unintended consequences of the performance test

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the annual Your Future, Your Super performance test is focused on stamping out underperformance, its impact on industry consolidation is likely already shifting, according to KPMG.

Padua appoints general manager, sales

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Padua Solutions has named Michael Lagudi as its new general manager, sales.

Spirit Super consortium withdraws from port acquisition

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Consortium has not proceeded with its Port of Geelong acquisition, withdrawing its request for merger clearance from the ACCC.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.