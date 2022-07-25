Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Future Fund appoints alternatives, credit heads

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 25 JUL 2022   12:28PM

Future Fund has named Tammi Fisher as its head of alternatives and James Waldron as its head of credit.

Fisher initially joined the sovereign wealth fund in February 2021 as director of private equity. She has had an extensive career in the investment industry and was recruited as part of a widespread global search.

Fisher will report to deputy chief investment officer, portfolio construction Ben Samild.

Waldron has acted in the newly created role since June.

He started with the organisation as an analyst, debt and alternatives in 2009 and has since held many positions including director of debt.

Waldron will report to deputy chief investment officer, private markets Alicia Gregory.

Future Fund said the senior appointments complement its new investment team structure that was put in place as a response to the challenges presented by the evolving macro environment.

Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said the repositioning of the investment team will ensure the organisation has the right structure, people and processes in line with the new investment order.

"It is testament to the talent and capability of the investment team that we have been able to fill these two senior roles with internal appointments," he said.

"I am confident that Tammi and James will add great value to the investment team and the agency in these leadership positions."

As a result of the investment team's restructuring its previous head of debt Craig Dandurand has left the organisation to pursue new opportunities. He first joined in February 2014, coming from California Public Employees Retirement System where he spent 13 years as an absolute return portfolio manager.

"Craig has made a valuable contribution to the agency over a number of years, we wish him every success in his future endeavours," Arndt added.

Editor's Choice

Aliro Group withdraws AOF bid

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
After initially bidding for the Australian Unity Office Fund in May and requesting two subsequent extensions to the exclusive due diligence period, Aliro Group will no longer provide a revised bid. It comes as independent valuations shave $37.25 million off the portfolio's value.

Future Fund appoints alternatives, credit heads

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:28PM
Future Fund has named Tammi Fisher as its head of alternatives and James Waldron as its head of credit.

Perpetual funds down amid market decline

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Perpetual has reported its total assets under management (AUM) have slumped 8% to $90.4 billion in the June quarter.

Mercer pumps $100m into Perennial Partners strategy

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
Mercer Investments handed a $100 million mandate to Perennial Partners, for investment in its Better Future Strategy.

