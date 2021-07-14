NEWS
Superannuation

Funds will fail YFYS test multiple times: Parametric

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 JUL 2021   12:45PM

The latest researcher to run the numbers says as many as 20% of super funds could fail the Your Future, Your Super performance test in any given year, with a strong likelihood they'll fail again in the years to follow.

According to Parametric modelling, up to 20% of super funds will likely fail the performance test in any given year and there's a probability of about two-thirds that they will fail again the following year as that test will consider about 87.5% of the same data.

"It will require quite a performance turnaround the next year to bring the fund back to safer ground. Any fund whose strategy is to rely on their brand strength and member loyalty to survive the occasional single failure should think twice," Parametric manager research and strategy Whitlam Zhang said.

Funds will need to either decrease their levels of tracking error or increase its expected information ratio, he said.

"The good news is that tracking error is within the control of a super fund. While it cannot be controlled to a fine degree, it can be dialed up and down," Zhang said.

However, he said increasing executive information ratios is difficult; "Anyone can tell you that generating excess returns is hard enough, let alone delivering it in a risk controlled and predictable manner."

"It means that investment teams will need even higher conviction in their fund managers in order to compete in this market," Zhang said.

"Investment strategies that will do well in this regime are solution that can deliver excess returns in a relatively more predictable manner."

Willis Towers Watson ran the numbers recently too, finding a product with a 10% probability of underperformance in any eight-year period has a cumulative probability of underperformance over a 17-year period of about 35%.

