Funds SA chief executive to step down

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 FEB 2023   12:47PM

Jo Townsend will step down as chief executive of Funds SA, capping eight years in the role.

Townsend said the decision was not easy and "is very much taken from a personal perspective."

She will stay in the role until the board finds a suitable successor, Funds SA said.

"It has been an absolute privilege to lead this great organisation and work with so many dedicated people who genuinely enjoy what they do and understand its importance," Townsend said.

"Given all the achievements to date and the strong team that is in place, I feel that the timing is right for both myself and Funds SA. I am very much looking forward to a break and time with family after almost 40 years in the workforce."

Commenting on her decision, Funds SA chair Paul Labrand credited Townsend with transforming the investment corporation during challenging times.

"Jo is highly regarded by the board, and we thank her for her leadership, contribution and dedication over that time," he said.

"During this period, the team has expanded significantly, investment capabilities have been broadened across all asset classes, and Funds SA has repositioned and strengthened its brand. We are looking to continue the strategic direction that Jo has been instrumental in developing."

Funds SA is the asset manager for the South Australian government. It currently has $40 billion in assets.

