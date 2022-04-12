Fund inflows drop sharply: Calastone

Calastone insights have found that Australians' investment appetite has cooled markedly in the first quarter of 2022.

The quarterly fund flow index from Calastone found that after record inflows to managed equity funds in 2021, the value of new cash investors committed between January and March 2022 plunged to A$1.2 billion, down from a quarterly average of A$3.8 billion last year.

2022 has begun poorly, inflows in January fell by almost more than 40% to A$581 million compared to December 2021. These results come as global stock markets sink in the face of rising bond yields, pushed higher by soaring inflation.

February was the worst month of the quarter with a measly inflow of just $A25 million, the worst month since June 2020. However, inflows rebounded in March back to A$592 million.

Another key finding in the fund flow data was that Australians have cut back on their overseas investments far more than their domestic allocations.

On average, over the last three years, Australians have devoted one third of their newly invested cash to managed funds that invest solely in Australian equities. In Q1 2022, this proportion jumped to 78%.

Australia-focused funds inflows are down by 25% compared to Q4 2021 but this pales in comparison to international investments 80% inflow drop compared to Q4.

Also notable, Calastone revealed that inflows to ESG equity funds exceeded those to non-ESG funds for the first time in the quarter - A$746 million compared to A$452 million.

Interpreting the figures, managing director of Australia and New Zealand at Calastone Teresa Walker said: "Risk appetite globally has fallen during the first quarter as worries for the world economy and inflation have been compounded by the chilling economic effects of Russia's attack on Ukraine. This explains why inflows to equity funds have fallen."

"But the much smaller decline in inflows to Australian-focused equity funds reflects the strong commodity bias on the ASX. Share prices for Australia's mining giants have soared during the quarter as sanctions on Russia have pushed up the price of ores and energy, providing a measure of protection for Australian funds not afforded to US tech giants."

Among all other asset classes inflows fell to, fixed income funds experienced the biggest fall. Investors pulled A$173 million from bond funds last month, the first time Calastone had seen outflows from the category since the convulsions that rocked global credit markets in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Fixed income selling activity only rose modestly but the drop in inflows reflected buyers steering clear of the category altogether. Similarly, real estate funds saw a reduction of buying activity rather than an increase in selling.

Walker added: "Fixed income might normally be considered a safer haven in times of risk for equity markets, but the inflation shock associated with war-fuelled energy prices has compounded inflationary pressures already affecting the whole world."

"Even though inflation is much less of a problem in Australia than in other developed economies at the moment, it is the bogey man stalking credit markets in 2022."

Walker concluded by praising commercial real estate as a sound hedge against inflation due to rental price rises over time.

She went on to describe commercial real estate as "a relative safe haven in the current climate."