FSCP hands down second order, audits adviser

The Financial Services and Credit Panel has ordered an audit of a financial adviser who carelessly recommended a client switch superannuation funds.

Releasing its second determination since it launched, the FSCP said the unnamed adviser, only referred to as "Mr. M", recommended that a client move to a new superannuation fund after being cold called to do so.

Mr. M failed to consider the client's life, TPD and income protection policy in the prior super fund when recommending the switch in the SoA.

Furthermore, Mr. M recommended a high-growth investment portfolio in the new super fund despite the client's growth risk profile.

"The SoA also contained retirement projections which had no basis in fact, and which the Sitting Panel is satisfied were used to induce the client into accepting the relevant provider's recommendation," the FSCP said.

More problematic was the fact that the SoA was presented to the client on the day after the fact-find was completed, and on the same day that the client completed a risk profile questionnaire.

This demonstrated that the relevant provider could not have properly enquired about or considered the client's needs and objectives, the FSCP said.

Consequently, several sections of the Corporations Act 2001 Mr. M breached include not acting in the best interests of the client and providing advice that was not appropriate. He also made false and misleading statements and breached the Code of Ethics, such as the duties of trustworthiness, competence, honesty, fairness, and diligence.

As a result, the panel has forced Mr. M to be supervised by an independent person with expertise in financial services laws compliance to pre-vet the next 10 SoAs provided to a retail client.

The written direction also forces an audit of 10 past SoAs that the adviser provided to clients between 1 February 2023 and 30 April 2023.

"The relevant provider is required to provide the independent person's findings as a result of their audits to ASIC, and the relevant provider must bear the cost of the work undertaken by the independent person under the written direction," the FSCP said.

Comparing the FSCP's first and second determinations, Capital Advisory director and financial planner Michael Miller said while the first decision was fairly light on detail, given the nature of the conduct, the second decision is more interesting when looking at the impact of the sanction applied.

Mr. M's conduct in question, unfortunately, looks to be more common, he pointed out.

Cold calling typically employs a third-party marketing agency to secure leads for superannuation funds, followed up with "highly templated and scoped advice provided very quickly to a consumer of dubious quality".

"If it turns out that the poor advice was not a once-off mistake, but rather a function of a business model that is not conducive to advice in the best interests of clients, the report from the independent consultant may trigger further ASIC investigations and actions," he said.