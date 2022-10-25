FSC adds to Life Insurance Code of Practice

Several new consumer protections will be added to the Financial Services Council (FSC)'s Life Insurance Code of Practice, including the industry's first guidelines on family and domestic violence, as well as new protections in the genetics moratorium.

The new guidelines set out 11 areas that each life insurer's policy might cover and were developed with consumer advocates.

Specifically, from July next year, the new Life Code will require life insurers to develop and publish their policy on supporting people experiencing family and domestic violence.

The FSC said that in developing these policies, life insurers must make sure that safety is paramount for customers affected by family and domestic violence through the protection of private and confidential information.

Life insurers must train employees to be equipped to respond appropriately to customers affected by family and domestic violence, including enabling early recognition of affected customers and promoting, enabling and arranging access to financial hardship help, and referring customers and employees to specialist support services.

If applicable, insurers' policies should also include a commitment to the customer that their family and domestic violence situation will have no adverse effect on their claim.

"The FSC has developed this policy for our members to provide surety and security to all Australians who experience family and domestic violence and who have, or are impacted by, a life insurance product," it said.

Meanwhile, the Moratorium on Genetic Tests, allowing consumers to undergo a genetic test without fear that the result could stop them from taking out life insurance, will be extended indefinitely and take effect July 2023.

Further, the FSC will give 'immunity' to any genetic test taken while the Moratorium is in place by maintaining the moratorium indefinitely for those consumers.

Commenting on the updated Life Code, FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said that the FSC is committed to improving consumer outcomes across the life insurance industry, especially for vulnerable people.

"These guidelines will help industry navigate this difficult and sensitive area and bring a degree of consistency in how industry supports people experiencing family and domestic violence," he said.

Briggs said that extending the moratorium with immunity means consumers who are tested now will never need to share their genetic test results with their life insurer and so won't be declined for life insurance later.

"We're safeguarding consumers by including the moratorium in the new Life Code, meaning there will be independent oversight by the Life Code Compliance Committee and the power to sanction Code subscribers who do not comply," Briggs said.