FS Sustainability sets out to find ESG Power50

FS Sustainability is launching the inaugural ESG Power50, a list comprising the 50 most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies in Australia.

For the first time, readers of FS Sustainability along with FS Super - The Journal of Superannuation Management and FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning, as well as the broader Australian business community will have a say in recognising the breadth and diversity of professionals who are actively shaping the agenda and implementing the strategy on a wide variety of material environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

"When we came up with the idea of an ESG Power50, we wanted to call out performance across a broad definition of ESG and sustainability," FS Sustainability managing editor Rachel Alembakis said.

"We expect that this list will feature a diverse set of people who live, breath and implement ESG from a variety of positions across the breadth and depth of ASX-listed companies, from the big end of town to the small caps."

Sustainability has never been more central to business considerations in corporate Australia, whether it be managing the risk and opportunities of transitioning their companies to a net zero carbon future, managing exposure to modern slavery and human rights exposures or ensuring that their companies resemble the broader Australian community by implementing bold diversity, equity and inclusion agenda for recruiting and retaining talent.

This inaugural ESG Power50 list will constitute influential individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in acting on ESG issues and setting the strategy for their organisations.

These are professionals who actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that ESG and sustainability play in the country's socio-economic future.

They are professionals who are active in discussing their companies' decisions, people with strong social media following, or those known among their peers and the industry as role models.

"Our readers are deeply engaged with ASX-listed companies on a regular basis as active owners," Alembakis said.

"They have unique insights into whom they see as pushing hardest and most successfully on the ESG issues that matter to their companies' long-term financial sustainability.

"I look forward to seeing the individuals whom we will recognise for their hard work."

FS Sustainability will work with ISS ESG, a leading ESG rating and research company, to make sure that people nominated are employed at companies that meet minimum ESG criteria. It is not mandatory to be a participant in an ESG leader, but we will incorporate ISS ESG research to validate public-facing statements of sustainability.

Following this, a shortlist of corporate ESG leaders who get the highest number of nominations proceed to the voting process, which is once again open to our online readers. They can choose to vote for one or as many ESG professionals featured in the shortlist.

All shortlisted candidates stand as individuals, however we will further consult ISS ESG to screen for potential controversies that would prove in conflict with the aims of the list.

The 50 individuals who attract the highest votes and pass the final editorial vetting screen will be featured in FS Sustainability's ESG Power50 Most Influential ESG Professionals Guide, published in May 2023.

Nominate in the FS Sustainability ESG Power50 now.

Note: Financial Standard and FS Sustainability are owned by Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd. Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd and ISS ESG are both owned by Institutional Shareholder Services.