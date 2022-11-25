Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

FS Sustainability sets out to find ESG Power50

BY STAFF WRITER  |  FRIDAY, 25 NOV 2022   11:39AM

FS Sustainability is launching the inaugural ESG Power50, a list comprising the 50 most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies in Australia.

For the first time, readers of FS Sustainability along with FS Super - The Journal of Superannuation Management and FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning, as well as the broader Australian business community will have a say in recognising the breadth and diversity of professionals who are actively shaping the agenda and implementing the strategy on a wide variety of material environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

"When we came up with the idea of an ESG Power50, we wanted to call out performance across a broad definition of ESG and sustainability," FS Sustainability managing editor Rachel Alembakis said.

"We expect that this list will feature a diverse set of people who live, breath and implement ESG from a variety of positions across the breadth and depth of ASX-listed companies, from the big end of town to the small caps."

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Sustainability has never been more central to business considerations in corporate Australia, whether it be managing the risk and opportunities of transitioning their companies to a net zero carbon future, managing exposure to modern slavery and human rights exposures or ensuring that their companies resemble the broader Australian community by implementing bold diversity, equity and inclusion agenda for recruiting and retaining talent.

This inaugural ESG Power50 list will constitute influential individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in acting on ESG issues and setting the strategy for their organisations.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

These are professionals who actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that ESG and sustainability play in the country's socio-economic future.

They are professionals who are active in discussing their companies' decisions, people with strong social media following, or those known among their peers and the industry as role models.

"Our readers are deeply engaged with ASX-listed companies on a regular basis as active owners," Alembakis said.

"They have unique insights into whom they see as pushing hardest and most successfully on the ESG issues that matter to their companies' long-term financial sustainability.

"I look forward to seeing the individuals whom we will recognise for their hard work."

FS Sustainability will work with ISS ESG, a leading ESG rating and research company, to make sure that people nominated are employed at companies that meet minimum ESG criteria. It is not mandatory to be a participant in an ESG leader, but we will incorporate ISS ESG research to validate public-facing statements of sustainability.

Following this, a shortlist of corporate ESG leaders who get the highest number of nominations proceed to the voting process, which is once again open to our online readers. They can choose to vote for one or as many ESG professionals featured in the shortlist.

All shortlisted candidates stand as individuals, however we will further consult ISS ESG to screen for potential controversies that would prove in conflict with the aims of the list.

The 50 individuals who attract the highest votes and pass the final editorial vetting screen will be featured in FS Sustainability's ESG Power50 Most Influential ESG Professionals Guide, published in May 2023.

Nominate in the FS Sustainability ESG Power50 now.

Note: Financial Standard and FS Sustainability are owned by Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd. Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd and ISS ESG are both owned by Institutional Shareholder Services.

Read more: ESGFS SustainabilityPower50ISS ESGRainmaker InformationRachel AlembakisFinancial StandardFS AdviceFS Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

First Sentier names global responsible investment head
Barings establishes APAC real estate debt operations
Goldman Sachs charged over ESG failures
CareSuper chair elected deputy president of ACSI
Equipsuper investment chief on re-energising his team
BlackRock expands proxy voting to retail investors
Apex Group brings Global Compliance Solutions to Australia
ASIC takes first action over greenwashing
2022 Power50 advisers revealed
Vanguard Super reignites fee war with launch

Editor's Choice

Cbus retirement lead jumps to AustralianSuper

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:32PM
Cbus confirmed that its head of retirement has left the fund to join AustralianSuper.

Retirement no longer back of mind: Equip

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:17PM
Australians are beginning to invest more in their super and well ahead of their retirement, according to an Equipsuper survey.

Stop orders slapped on two Perpetual funds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:32AM
Dodgy target market determinations (TMDs) have seen ASIC place interim stop orders on two Aussie equities funds from Perpetual.

Chuck out Chapter 7: Broome

CHLOE WALKER
Ex-FPA chair Marisa Broome believes that when it comes to regulation for advisers, Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act is not fit for purpose.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.