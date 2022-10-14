Frontier promotes three

Frontier's latest round of promotions was good news for three staff waiting to be named either principal consultant or consultant.

Harry Green has been elevated to the role of principal consultant. He joined Frontier in 2021 from LCP in the UK.

He was a member of LCP's wealth advisory team, developing and expanding the firm's offering to sovereign wealth funds, private wealth firms and family offices.

Before that, Green worked in the London offices of Willis Towers Watson and Fisher Investments.

Jenny Li and Brad Purkis are now consultants.

Li also joined Frontier last year as an associate working on superannuation client teams.

Previously, she worked at Morningstar's capital markets team, where she was responsible for maintaining internal models and undertaking fundamental research in global equity sectors and currencies.

Purkis also joined as an associate from Intrinsic Investment Management, where he most recently worked as an equities analyst.

"Our people are Frontier's greatest strength and while we have strengthened our team significantly in recent years with a number of great hires from really diverse backgrounds, it is always incredibly pleasing to be able to recognise and reward the growth and development of those already in our team," Frontier said.