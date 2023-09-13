Newspaper icon
Investment
Frontier dips toes into private wealth space

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 SEP 2023   12:33PM

The asset consultant has signed its first private wealth firm, diversifying its client base further.

Typically advising institutions, Frontier has added South Australia's Perks Private Wealth to its books, advising the firm's investment committee.

In addition to research and market insights, Frontier will also provide independent oversight of the firm's governance structure and offer its advisers access to Frontier's technology platform.

It marks the first time Frontier will work with a wealth advisory firm, with Perks Private Wealth director Simon Wotherspoon saying that being the first advice firm to have access to research and insights traditionally reserved for institutional investors is a huge endorsement for Perks.

"The significant capabilities of Australia's leading investment consultant Frontier and the knowledge and experience gained over their almost three decades advising Australia's largest investors are now available to our clients through this new association," he said.

"This relationship provides Perks Private Wealth with a point of difference among our competitors and underlines our commitment to innovation within our experienced wealth advisory division which has been supporting South Australians for 23 years and has $1.2 billion in funds under management."

He added that it complements the expertise of Perks' more than 200 staff of the wider Perks firm, including the Perks Private Wealth research team and investment committee.

Meantime, Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said: "We have a strong stable of institutional clients in South Australia and with our local staff presence we are proud to be part of the Adelaide business community."

"This relationship with Perks makes that connection even stronger. We think this model brings Perks the best of bespoke advice and separate execution and allows Perks to retain control of its own decisions, which is a model we have not seen elsewhere in the market."

