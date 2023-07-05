Frontier calls for better unlisted asset valuations

Frontier calls for better unlisted asset valuationsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 5 JUL 2023 12:45PM
Frontier Advisors is collaborating with Australian asset owners to hold fund managers to account regarding the accurate valuation of unlisted assets.
The consulting firm was spurned to action amid robust growth in the superannuation sector, with an increased focus on unlisted assets. This trend has caught the attention of APRA, which is placing more emphasis on correct valuation practices.
APRA has criticised the valuation processes for unlisted assets in super funds, highlighting an overreliance on external parties and inadequate governance. Previously, the regulator found that very few funds had robust frameworks for valuation, lacked independent valuation committees, and exhibited unclear board-approved policies, leading to potential conflicts of interest and delayed adoption of valuation adjustments.
Frontier Advisors director of research Paul Newfield said: "Frontier has advised on investment in unlisted assets for almost three decades. There has been huge evolution in the industry over this time, but no more so than in recent years, particularly in the post-COVID period."
"A confluence of factors, none the least of which are new regulations, have seen a heavier focus by asset owners on valuation governance practices and greater interrogation of the valuation policies of underlying fund managers, which are also areas of increased focus for Frontier."
While Australian valuation frequencies and methodologies might differ from global practices, Frontier argues this is for good reason. Factors such as redemption periods, Australia's robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of rising global interest rates require a unique Australian perspective.
In Australia, fund managers often employ a transaction-led valuation process, especially within the property sector. While useful, this method can prove challenging in quieter markets, Frontier said.
Frontier suggests learning from overseas practices could prove beneficial in such instances. It also commended recent shifts by some Australian fund managers towards more frequent valuations.
Frontier said this helps navigate economic uncertainty and significant changes in interest rates and inflation levels. Yet, they warn that ongoing increases in valuation frequency should be approached with caution as the associated costs could burden members.
"Unlisted investments create unique valuation challenges for many Australian investors and need to be managed when accessing the often attractive investment characteristics of these asset classes.," Newfield said.
"To manage these challenges responsibly and thoroughly, and to mitigate the risks inherent in unlisted investment valuations, valuation governance frameworks must be carefully structured and regularly reviewed. This ensures they are fit for purpose in a constantly changing economic and regulatory environment."
Meanwhile, on redemption periods, Frontier expressed its comfort with longer lock-in periods, provided they are designed for long-term capital and prevent liquidity mismatch with underlying assets.
"We don't have an issue with longer lock-in periods that are fit for long-term capital and prevent a liquidity mismatch with underlying assets," Newfield said.
