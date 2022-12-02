Frontier appoints head of equities

The asset consultant has promoted James Gunn to head of equities research, as Fraser Murray prepares to retire after a decade in the role.

Gunn has been with Frontier for four years and replaces Murray who is retiring at the end of the year. Frontier said the transition has been smooth, with Murray having flagged his intention to retire some months ago.

Gunn brings 20 years' experience in equity markets, including direct equities, and has also worked as a buy-side analyst and in senior research roles with Standard and Poor's and Aviva.

Murray led the Frontier equities team for 10 years, with chief executive Andrew Polson describing him as a wonderful member of the team who delivered outstanding analysis and insight for clients.

"Having reached the 10-year mark at Frontier and having already moved to three days working a week over the last couple of years, Fraser has decided now is the time for him to step away from the office and further toward his family and community," Polson said.

"We're sorry to see him go, but we are grateful for his contribution, the legacy he will leave in the way our research program operates across all sectors, and the way he has transparently worked with us over recent years toward this time."

He added that he is pleased to have Gunn taking over.

"At the same time, we are excited for James and the rest of the equities team, where Fraser has helped build strong capability and culture. Under James' stewardship they are well placed to build on the fundamentals Fraser has instilled and take the research program forward with their own flavour," Polson said.

Also commenting, Gunn said he considers it a privilege to have worked with Murray.

"We've developed a terrific team and have a really interesting and growing client base to work with. I know Frontier is highly regarded within the funds management community for the approach we take and I'm excited to continue that work with my colleagues," he said.

Frontier said it will look to add further to the equities research team in light of the changes.