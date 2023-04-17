Frontier Advisors tops asset consultant ranking

According to the Peter Lee Associates survey of Australian institutional investors, Frontier has kept its place as the top asset consultant in the country.

The Peter Lee Associates survey collected opinions from around 100 chief investment officers, chief executives, and other leading institutional investors.

Frontier achieved first or equal first rankings across 10 of the 14 individual metrics measured in the survey, including the Relationship Strength Index, capability of consultant, quality of service, domestic manger research, capital markets research, digital research and analysis tools, meeting agreed benchmarks, reasonable fees, risk assessment and advice, advice on Your Future, Your Super and regulations, as well as Net Promoter Score.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said: "This year's results are close to the best the firm has ever received and that is a great endorsement."

"Being able to provide quality advice and research across all areas, and for all types of clients, is vital for a business like ours and obviously valued by our diverse range of clients.

"In the face of recently onboarding a number of clients, to be able to maintain such strong levels of endorsement across the client base is incredibly pleasing, and humbling."

He added that Frontier's stable ownership and focus on providing "pure advice" and technology means that the asset consultant isn't distracted by other factors relating to shifting business models or pressure to maximise revenue streams.

"That focus has helped us concentrate on what is important for our clients and their beneficiaries," Polson said.

Peter Lee Associates managing director Sandhya Chand commented: "Clients continue to value Frontier's consultants and overall service and this year there is a greater recognition of the firm's manager research."

"Frontier has been able to maintain strong recognition from its clients through recent market developments and bedding down a number of new clients."

Of note, retainer clients to appoint Frontier in 2021/22 include, Climate Council, MIESF, Legalsuper, GESB, TelstraSuper, and TAL.