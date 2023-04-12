Franking credit changes could backfire: SMSF Association

The SMSF Association is concerned over proposed laws that will impact franking credits for distributions funded by capital raisings.

In a submission to the Senate Economics Committee, due to report on May 26, the SMSF Association said that amendments in Schedule 5 to the Bill - Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No.1) Bill 2023, will "inadvertently catch many normal and legitimate commercial situations" and "competitively disadvantage profitable and growing companies."

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said: "The legislative amendments include several items that must be 'tested' to determine whether a distribution is funded by a capital raising and therefore ineligible for franking."

"The first test stipulates that the distribution must not be consistent with an entity's established practice of regularly making distributions of that kind. But there may be legitimate situations that would not satisfy the 'established practice' requirement, including new companies with no established record of paying dividends, those operating in highly volatile and uncertain industries where dividends may only be paid irregularly, or those paying special dividends due to abnormal profits."

To prevent the amendments from affecting legitimate business operations, the SMSF Association suggested a more comprehensive list of criteria to ascertain if a distribution satisfied the requirements of being funded by a capital raising.

The advocacy group also said that another test that must be met for a distribution to be funded by a capital raising is the equity issue must have the principal effect of funding the distribution.

Burgess said companies often reinvest profits instead of holding them as cash to be distributed to shareholders.

"The association contends that for these companies reinvesting profits and the raising of capital to pay dividends is merely prudent cash flow management and nothing to do with tax avoidance or the manipulation of the franking system," he said.

"Disallowing franking in these situations would expose the shareholders to double taxation. Company profits would still be subject to tax, but the shareholder would receive an unfranked dividend with no franking credit to offset the tax paid by the company."

The company will have no retained profits - but will have a significant franking credit balance trapped within the company, Burgess added.

To avoid unintended consequences, the SMSF Association recommended refining the proposed amendments to clarify that they won't affect distributions in cases where a company has made taxable profits.