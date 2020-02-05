FPA partners with Deakin University

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has partnered with Deakin Business School to allow financial planners to combine a Masters of Financial Planning with its Certified Financial Planning (CFP) program.

It comes after the FPA signaled in August last year that it would partner with several postgraduate providers to make it easier for members to meet FASEA educational requirements, providing discounted fees for its 14,000 members.

Units 1-4 of the CFP® certification have been mapped against the Masters units at the university. Deakin will include the program as an elective option for Masters of Financial Planning students.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the move simplified the education requirements of financial planners.

"This is a significant win for financial planners, who will now be able to graduate with both an academic qualification and the highest global professional designation in financial planning, which is recognised in 27 countries around the world," he said.

"This partnership is designed to offer choice and flexibility to financial planners and brings the education options in line with other professions, like accounting, who already embed designations into their academic programs."

Deakin Business School department of accounting head Peter Carey said the move demonstrated the university's high quality educational options for financial planners.

"At a time when all financial planners are grappling with the need to satisfy new education standards and demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and competence with their clients, this partnership demonstrates our commitment to working closely with the profession," he said.

Likewise, Deakin Business School financial planning program director Marc Olynyk said the FPA partnership heralded a new era for the advice sector.

"This landmark partnership will provide both existing and emerging financial planners with a significant point of difference in a new era of financial planning in Australia," he said.

The FPA had its application for the recognition of CFP coursework approved by FASEA in August 2019, making financial advisers who had undertaken this further study eligible for two credits to use towards their higher education requirements.