NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
FPA partners with Deakin University
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 FEB 2020   11:56AM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has partnered with Deakin Business School to allow financial planners to combine a Masters of Financial Planning with its Certified Financial Planning (CFP) program.

It comes after the FPA signaled in August last year that it would partner with several postgraduate providers to make it easier for members to meet FASEA educational requirements, providing discounted fees for its 14,000 members.

Units 1-4 of the CFP® certification have been mapped against the Masters units at the university. Deakin will include the program as an elective option for Masters of Financial Planning students.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the move simplified the education requirements of financial planners.

"This is a significant win for financial planners, who will now be able to graduate with both an academic qualification and the highest global professional designation in financial planning, which is recognised in 27 countries around the world," he said.

"This partnership is designed to offer choice and flexibility to financial planners and brings the education options in line with other professions, like accounting, who already embed designations into their academic programs."

Deakin Business School department of accounting head Peter Carey said the move demonstrated the university's high quality educational options for financial planners.

"At a time when all financial planners are grappling with the need to satisfy new education standards and demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and competence with their clients, this partnership demonstrates our commitment to working closely with the profession," he said.

Likewise, Deakin Business School financial planning program director Marc Olynyk said the FPA partnership heralded a new era for the advice sector.

"This landmark partnership will provide both existing and emerging financial planners with a significant point of difference in a new era of financial planning in Australia," he said.

The FPA had its application for the recognition of CFP coursework approved by FASEA in August 2019, making financial advisers who had undertaken this further study eligible for two credits to use towards their higher education requirements.

Read more: FPADeakin Business SchoolFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFASEADeakin UniversityDante De GoriMarc OlynykPeter Carey
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advisers still unclear on referral rules
FPA supports tightening insurance claims
Latest FASEA exam results in
FPA calls for axe to fall on stamping fees
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
FPA offers pro bono support to bushfire victims
Apt Wealth Partners acquires firm
Cbus head of advice launches firm
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
FASEA responds to concerns
Editor's Choice
Where to from here?
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief executive Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.
Industry fund risk lead resigns
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.
Permanent ban follows alleged SMSF theft
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:48AM
A Sydney-based financial adviser has been permanently banned for allegedly transferring client SMSF funds to the trust account of a business she controlled.
Perth advice firm folds
KANIKA SOOD
A Perth-based financial advice firm had to call in liquidators, with its directors blaming a 30% fall in its business revenue after the Royal Commission among other reasons.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8ULJy6Dk