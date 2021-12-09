FPA names new chief executive

The Financial Planning Association of Australia announced who will take over Dante De Gori as chief executive.

Sarah Abood takes the post in mid-January 2022, leaving behind her role as chief operating officer of HOPE Housing Funds Management, a not-for-profit that provides shared equity financing for essential workers.

Abood was the chief executive of advice firm Profile Financial Services for nine years until she left in 2019.

Prior to Profile, Abood served as head of marketing at Fidelity Australia, and held senior roles with Colonial First State, BT Financial Group and Westpac.

She held a series of roles with AMP between 1988 and 1997 after which she joined Rothschild Australia Asset Management as manager of premier adviser service.

FPA chair Marisa Broome said Abood impressed the board with her deep understanding of the financial planning profession, and the demands of running a financial planning practice, gained from her nine years as chief executive of Profile.

"She is also very passionate about the financial planning profession and how it has transformed itself in recent times," Broome said.

De Gori, who served as chief executive since March 2016, advised the FPA's board of his intention to leave in July after spending 12 years in total with the association.

As chief executive of the FPA, Broome said Abood will build upon the strong legacy of De Gori to further develop services and support for members and the financial planners of the future.

Abood commented that she is joining the FPA at a crucial time in the profession's development.

"There is growing recognition of the role that financial planners play in helping Australians meet their financial goals, and achieve financial security. In particular, financial planners have a crucial part to play in supporting the post-pandemic economic recovery," she said.

"The FPA is the largest professional association for financial planners and has a strong track-record and heritage in supporting their needs. It is strongly positioned to continue supporting its members, and the financial planning profession as a whole, as it enters 2022."