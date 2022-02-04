FPA calls for stronger experience pathway

The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it does not agree with the proposed changes to the experience pathway, claiming it would undermine the road to professionalism.

Newly appointed chief executive Sarah Abood criticised the federal government's proposal to recognise 10 years of experience to meet adviser education qualifications, suggesting instead that it should only be available for those aged over 55, with at least 15 years' experience gained in the past 20 years. This should also sunset in 10 years' time.

"While experience is an important factor in competence to provide a professional service to a consumer, education is also universally identified as a key component of professional competence," she said.

"We cannot return to the days when a planner could technically be qualified with only a two-day course, with no timeframe for that to change. For this reason, the FPA does not support the proposed 10 years of experience in the past 12 years pathway as proposed."

In its response to the education standards policy paper, which finalised submissions on February 1, the FPA detailed why streamlining education requirements will put the hard work the industry has invested in gaining professional status at risk.

Some 83% of FPA members have already met or are currently undertaking mandatory study set by the now-defunct FASEA.

"These members have let us know in no uncertain terms that they feel the proposal undermines the commitment they have made to professionalisation to win the trust of consumers, government, regulators and the media and support their colleagues and the sector more broadly," the submission reads.

"Simply providing an exemption at this point, given the 37% drop in authorised financial planners to date and post the exam compliance cut off, will fail to attract exited financial advisers back, nor will it remove the regulatory burden, duplication and inefficiencies which have led to the significant increase in the cost to provide advice and therefore the affordability of advice for Australians."

Abood added FASEA "got it wrong" with its one-size-fits-all framework.

"Financial planners have entered with a variety of degrees and prior career experience, and they shouldn't have to restudy what they already know," she said.

She does support retaining the broader education framework but pointed out that it needs added flexibility for more experienced financial planners.

"This will help alleviate pressure being felt by experienced, skilled professional financial planners, but maintain the intent of the framework which requires financial planners to be tertiary qualified," she said.